How to Upgrade VALORANT to Unreal Engine 5 - New Minimum PC Specs, File Size
While this week's VALORANT update doesn't directly affect any Agents, it brings a major change to the game. VALORANT is moving to Unreal Engine 5, marking a significant shift in its graphics, animation and other mechanics. Plus, Riot Games has sprinkled in a few bug fixes. Here's a summary of VALORANT Patch 11.02's most important moments and what it means for the title's meta.
VALORANT Patch 11.02 Biggest Winners and Losers
Since Patch 11.02 applies its effects broadly across the entire Agent pool, it won't result in any particular Agent advantages. Riot Games writes about the update's Unreal Engine 5 migration:
"This has no direct implication on how you experience the game, apart from small performance improvements, but it adds a lot of value for the development team on improving the game in the future."
Small bug fixes may improve in-game smoothness for several Agents.
Winners:
- All players
- Killjoy (Indirect)
Losers:
- Iso (Indirect)
VALORANT is Moving to Unreal Engine 5
Throughout 2025, the VALORANT team has teased some major in-game performance upgrades. One of these ended up being a migration from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal Engine 5.3. The update is so significant that Riot Games delayed the original Patch it resided in, which is unprecedented.
Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) offers several distinct improvements over UE4. Namely, it improves visuals, graphics and animation. The engine includes a Nanite system, which majorly improves its rendering capabilities, and a Lumen overhaul that enhances lighting and environmental realism. Essentially, the Nanite system intelligently discerns between polygons, determining which need to be visible and which can be hidden, allowing games to run with multi-million-polygon graphics without losing FPS or fidelity. UE5 also has aspects that optimize in-game performance with faster processes, such as its Temporal Super-Resolution (TSR), which lets the engine render with a lower resolution with proportionally stronger effects.
Unreal Engine 5's website self-describes the program as "The world's most open and advanced real-time creation tool" and says:
"Unreal Engine enables game developers and creators across industries to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before."
This upgrade has the added benefit of reducing VALORANT's installation size by half. Unfortunately, this effect will only last until the next Patch, where it will return to normal. VALORANT also has new minimum spec requirements to accommodate the change.
So, overall:
- Unreal Engine 4.27 > Unreal Engine 5.3
- VALORANT's installation size has been reduced by half (only until 11.03)
- VALORANT has new minimum specs found here
For more information on VALORANT's shift to Unreal Engine 5, check out the related article below:
Related Article: VALORANT Patch 11.01 Cancelled as Riot Prepares for Major Upgrade
What Else is in VALORANT Patch 11.02?
VALORANT Patch 11.02 also includes a variety of bug fixes for various Agents. These changes are extremely minor and usually do not impact their in-game meta status. In Patch 11.02, most of them focus on UI and visual indicators, although some indirectly affect Agent abilities and gameplay. Here's a quick summary of the most notable:
- Gekko Thrash now always plays its sound indicator when an enemy is hit.
- Iso's Undercut will no longer disable Killjoy's turret if it doesn't hit Killjoy.
- Phoenix's Blaze wall now disappears accurately on the minimap.
- Killjoy's Alarmbot should now always path correctly in Corrode. Previously, it had issues working in B-Site Tower.
- Raze and Jett can no longer super-boost to super-high angles on Corrode.
- Deadlock can no longer use her Ult through glitchy walls on Corrode.
- Several additional Corrode updates, fixing Agent ability interactions.
For a comprehensive Patch Notes including every individual bug fix in the Patch, check out Riot Games' official release at play.VALORANT.com.
Esports Impact
VALORANT Patch 11.02 will definitely make gameplay feel smoother, but it won't have a major effect on the meta. VALORANT's iconic, plastic-smooth art style will also remain unchanged. Killjoy may have a slightly easier time in matchups against Iso, but the effect will be minor. Unreal Engine 5 is the main focus here, since it will generally improve graphics and animations.
Nevertheless, this is a major update with implications for VALORANT's future. The game's engine is the foundation for its player experience, and smoother, more efficient graphics benefit everyone.