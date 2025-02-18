VALORANT 10.03 Patch Notes: Major Minimap Rework
VALORANT's newest update is slowing things down with more efficient Chamber, Harbor and Skye utility and updating the game's Minimap to reflect vertical areas and object locations with greater accuracy. Plus, there are plenty of quality-of-life fixes in store. Here's everything we know about VALORANT Patch 10.03.
When Will VALORANT Patch 10.03 Go Live?
VALORANT Patch 10.03 will arrive at the game on February 18, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT (9:00 AM ET). Like all VALORANT Patches, its rollout will be staggered, so exact update times may vary depending on the player's region and location.
How Will VALORANT Patch 10.03 Affect the Meta?
VALORANT Patch 10.03 will force players to plan executes more carefully as utility from Chamber, Harbor and Skye become more powerful to stop and slow dashes. Several bug fixes will ensure Vyse's utility doesn't fall to inaccurate grenade explosions. These fixes extend to other Sentinel trap abilities, so it will be more difficult overall to successfully enter onto the site. In addition, the in-game Minimap will be revamped for "increased gameplay clarity and fidelity."
VALORANT Patch 10.03 Winners and Losers
Here's a quick summary of this Patch's winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners
- Chamber (Concuss ability now slows dashes consistently with Vyse's util)
- Skye (Concuss ability now slows dashes consistently with Vyse's util)
- Vyse (Explosives no longer damage Arc Rose outside of their blast radius)
- Harbor (Concuss ability now slows dashes consistently with Vyse's util)
Losers
- Jett (Dash is now slowed consistently by all concuss abilities)
- Neon (Dash is now slowed consistently by all concuss abilities)
- Raze (Explosives no longer damage Arc Rose outside of blast radius)
- Tejo (Explosives no longer damage Arc Rose outside of blast radius)
- KAY/O (Explosives no longer damage Arc Rose outside of blast radius)
VALORANT Patch 10.03 Minimap Changes
VALORANT Patch 10.03 will fundamentally alter the game's minimap. The new Minimap, located in the top left of the screen, will have improved clarity and feature more accurate in-game locations. These changes are especially present when representing vertical areas such as Icebox's A-site Nest and clarifying small object and crate locations.
According to Riot Games, all Minimaps will now have "increased gameplay clarity and fidelity." The changes will apply to all of VALORANT's maps, so Fracture, Lotus, Haven, Bind, Pearl and Abyss will be affected in the competitive map rotation.
VALORANT Patch 10.03 Champion Changes
VALORANT Patch 10.03 will not introduce many formal agent buffs or nerfs. However, its changes to universal slow mechanics and significant bug fixes will indirectly nerf and buff several agents. Vyse, Chamber, Harbor and Skye will all benefit from the Patch, while Jett, Raze and Neon mains will likely be unhappy with changes that slow down their entry pace.
- According to Riot Games: "All slows consistently slow dashes across the whole agent ecosystem now to match behavior we made in patches 9.10 and 9.11 for Vyse and Concuss effects. This means it now affects Chamber, Skye, and Harbor’s slows."
VALORANT Patch 10.03 Bug Fixes
VALORANT Patch 10.03 includes two significant bug fixes that will both improve quality-of-life and in-game performance. First, Riot Games:
- "Fixed issues where explosive damaging utility could kill Sentinel trap abilities like
Vyse’s Arc Rose from vastly outside its intended radius."
The Patch's bug fixes also extend to Gameplay Systems so remake rounds are easier:
- "Fixed an issue where you could not move/use the buy menu while the remake vote screen is displayed. This new voting widget also color corrects the confirmation button to be green and the decline button to be red."
On PC, bug fixes extend to Premier Mode, where the tournament bracket will more accurately display standings without visual glitches.
VALORANT Patch 10.03 Social Updates:
Patch 10.03 includes some important Console social updates so players can keep track of their friendships and escape the solo queue struggle. Firstly, console players can now add notes to players on their friends list. In addition, the friends list now has search and filter functions so it's easier for players to find their buddies. Finally, "When you have more than four party invites, the friends list will now hide them so you can still see your friends. You can click ‘Show More’ to display any hidden invites."
For a full list of VALORANT Patch 10.03 updates, including additional smaller bug fixes, check out Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.