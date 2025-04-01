KAY/O Is Back! VALORANT 10.06 Patch Notes
VALORANT Patch 10.06 is here, and it's shaking up duelist viability, site defenses and more. KAY/O, one of the game's least popular agents, will receive a major rework making him far more viable in all competitive settings. Plus, changes are in store that will tone down some of the current meta's most dominant agents and open doors to fresh competition. Let's explore everything we know about VALORANT Patch 10.06 and how it will change the game.
How Will VALORANT Patch 10.06 Affect the Esports Meta?
VALORANT Patch 10.06 will have a larger effect on the meta than previous Patches since it fundamentally alters KAY/O's kit and shakes up Duelist standings. While Yoru had his time to shine in Masters Bangkok and additional recent international events, Riot Games has decided to slightly nerf his abilities while significantly boosting KAY/O's potential as a rival flash Duelist. Vyse, another key player in the current meta and one of the strongest Sentinels, will also face notable ability duration nerfs that might allow more openings for Killjoy, Cypher and Deadlock to shine.
KAY/O has long been one of VALORANT's least popular agents since his June 2021 release. According to Tracker.gg, as of March 31, 2025, he currently sits at a pick rate of just 1.7%, making him the second least-picked Agent behind Harbor. His win rate is also just 46.4% — ideally, an agent's win rate should sit close to 50.
Part of the issue relies on the fact that KAY/O is notoriously difficult to play in a team. His utility is extremely hard to capitalize on without effective communication and it's easy to accidentally flash teammates.
Patch 10.06's KAY/O buff is undeniably massive, shaving his cooldowns down significantly. It addresses his team play issue by encouraging coordinated plays and cutting his ally resurrection time in half. In addition, it will more than double his flash voice line range, helping lessen instances where teammates are accidentally flashed. It's possible that these changes could be what KAY/O needs to finally even out his pick rate and push his win rate toward ideal numbers.
VALORANT Patch 10.06: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now, let's explore which agents are the biggest winners (buffs) and losers (nerfs) of this patch:
Winners:
- KAY/O
Losers:
- Yoru
- Vyse
VALORANT Patch 10.06 Agent Changes
VALORANT Patch 10.06 is making vital changes to three main agents: Duelists KAY/O and Yoru and Sentinel Vyse. Additional agents will also receive smaller bug fixes which may affect their performance, but only very slightly.
KAY/O
KAY/O is picking up the most changes in this Patch, and all of them are buffs. As mentioned before, KAY/O has spent years at the bottom of the VALORANT tier list. Players can go ages without seeing him pop up in any of their comp games. Now, serious buffs have the potential to change this and revitalize KAY/O's potential.
Riot Games writes:
"While we love that KAY/O has an engaging path to mastery, we consistently see that there is a large gap between his skill ceiling and skill floor and that gap
hasn’t really improved over time. We see from both player feedback and internal
statistics that his flash is the most difficult flash to coordinate with on the roster."
FLASH/DRIVE
- "Upon bouncing, flashes will now start a 0.8 second windup and then pop.
- This windup has unique audio and visuals when triggered.
- The bounce windup will not be triggered if it is already less than
0.8 seconds from popping, so it won’t increase the total max time
from throw to pop.
- Underhand maximum flash duration 1.25s > 1.5s
- Increase VO callout range of KAY/O’s “flashing” voice line 20m > 50m
- Unequip time 0.85s > 0.6s
- A minimap indicator has been added to the flash for teammates only."
NULL/cmd
- Ally resurrection time 3s > 1.5s
Yoru
Yoru dominated Masters Bangkok in February and early March, with finalist teams G2 Esports and T1 engaging in an epic Yoru-vs-Yoru faceoff to close the tournament. Since then, he has also become popular in pro play. In an initiator-heavy meta, Yoru's fake-outs and utility can become very useful to deny and confound information.
To combat his resurgence and introduce KAY/O as a more viable flash Duelist option, Riot Games is slightly nerfing Yoru's Fakeout cost:
Fakeout
- "Cost increase 100 > 200 credits."
Vyse
Vyse has dominated the recent Sentinel meta due to her long-lasting utility and powerful Ultimate. Her kit grants her the ability to buy time and force rotates, but often makes pushes predictable and thwarts more creative plays. Riot Games is nerfing Vyse's ability duration in this Patch, stating:
"We’re shortening the
durations on her Razorvines and Shear so that Vyse will have to more actively
capitalize rather than just relying on the baseline value of their stall."
Razorvine
- Duration: 10s > 7s
Shear
- Wall Duration: 8s > 6s
VALORANT Patch 10.06 System Updates
While Agent updates compose most of this Patch, there are still plenty of additional changes. Most of these, including bug fixes, improve players' quality-of-life and in-game experience.
Better Ban Notifications
According to Riot Games, players "will now more reliably see messages when a
cheating report leads to a ban."
Stronger Sunset Performance
Developers have improved VALORANT's Sunset map performance by making some technical adjustments. Specifically, the team has "improved CPU performance of Sunset by reducing the number of map specific objects that tick each frame."
Big Bug Fixes
Patch 10.06 contains a horde of bug fixes affecting almost every agent in the game. Here's a list of every agent affected:
- Vyse
- Raze
- Clove
- Deadlock
- Breach
- Sova
- KAY/O
- Gekko
- Iso
- Tejo
Now, here's a quick run-down of the most important fixes:
- Vyse's Arc Rose will now display its 40-second 'destroyed' cooldown if destroyed while Vyse is recalling it.
- KAY/O's Zero Point dagger (knife) will now hit the map accurately after eliminating an issue with packet loss.
- "Spike Down" voice line will now always play when Wingman is destroyed while carrying the Spike.
The VALORANT team has also fixed a selection of issues present in Premier Mode. For a full list of these bug fixes, check Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.