VALORANT Patch 9.03: All Notes; Release Times
VALORANT Patch 9.03 is finally here! While VALORANT Champions 2024: Seoul increases in intensity and the mysterious Night Market fast approaches, this patch keeps things short, simple and sweet. Several agent abilities will change in VALORANT Patch 9.03, and the community will appreciate quality-of-life bug fixes. Plus, Pearl is joining VALORANT Console's steadily increasing map pool. Here's everything to know about VALORANT Patch 9.03 as it rolls out!
When will VALORANT Patch 9.03 arrive?
VALORANT Patch 9.03 has arrived on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. It will arrive after a period of maintenance from around 7:30 P.M. PT / 10:30 P.M. EST / 9:30 A.M. CT / 3:30 P.M. BST. The maintenance period's duration is unknown.
What abilities and agents are changing in VALORANT Patch 9.03?
VALORANT Patch 9.03 is updating abilities from agents including Brimstone, Clove, Cypher, Harbor Iso, Omen, Sage and Viper. Cypher changes will affect how his Spycam dart works while its victims use objects. Brimstone and Viper's spreadable ground abilities will be affected. Brimstone, Clove and Omen's abilities will also be easier to ping. Sage's Barrier Orb is more visible.
Important Patch 9.03 ability and agent updates:
- Abilities like Brimstone's Incendiary and Viper's Snakebite that spread along the ground will have a more uniform spread radius and damage players in zones consistent with visuals.
- Brimstone's Sky Smoke, Clove's Ruse and Omen's From The Shadows have additional icons on the mini-map for targeting.
- Harbor's High Tide wall no longer ends prematurely.
- Sage's Barrier Orb placement now shows up on the mini-map.
- Iso's Kill Contract has stronger performance.
What bugs are being fixed in VALORANT Patch 9.03?
VALORANT Patch 9.03 fixes some menu bugs as well as various in-game bugs affecting guns, damage and abilities. The Patch also specifically targets map bugs on Abyss and in The Range.
Important Patch 9.03 bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that ended users' toggle crouch or walk states when they opened menus.
- Fixed bugs so every gun pinged displays its name in the text feed.
- Fixed issues to ensure any enemy a player sees appears on the mini-map.
- Fixed issues so ability icons appear for observers on the mini-map.
- Balanced the Damage widget with the Combat Report widget.
- Fixed an auto-rescoping issue during reload for the Outlaw, Marshal and Operator.
- Fixed spots on Abyss where plays could clip abilities through walls or make them fall off the map.
- Fixed translation issues in The Range.
- ... and more on VALORANT's official 9.03 Patch Notes!
What map is coming to console in VALORANT Patch 9.03?
Pearl is entering VALORANT Console's map pool! Pearl is set in Lisbon, Portugal, with two sites and three lanes. The map will be available in Unrated and Swiftplay queues.
Enjoy the refined agent abilities, and best of luck in your ranked games. Stay tuned for more VALORANT in-game updates and esports news!