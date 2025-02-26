VALORANT Challengers 22025: Full Calendar, How to Watch
VALORANT's esports circuit provides a unique opportunity for any player to reach the pinnacle of its fame. In Challengers 2025, long-standing organizations' partnered academy teams will face off with rising talents from Premier mode and the semi-pro scene. Here's everything fans need to know about Challengers 2025, including key dates, partnered teams, format, and how to watch.
What is VALORANT Challengers?
VALORANT Challengers is a tournament that provides teams the opportunity to enter the VALORANT Champions Tour by qualifying into and winning Ascension. It hosts a mix of big-name teams and up-and-coming rosters and aims to keep the VCT circuit constantly fluctuating to reflect VALORANT's best talents. In addition, the tournament is unique because it provides a pathway for in-game players from the title's Premier Mode to progress to VALORANT's highest level of competition.
Riot Games has stated their goals to further unify the VALORANT esports system with Challengers in 2025:
"Next season we want to continue deepening the connection between Challengers and all parts of the VCT ecosystem. Challenger Leagues are an essential tier of competition where up-and-coming players can hone their skills and build the recognition of their talents. Similar to 2024, Challengers will span the entire year with competition kicking off in January, culminating in Ascension in October, and concluding in December with Challengers and Premier tournaments."
VALORANT Challengers Teams
VALORANT Challengers operates with segments in each of the game's competitive regions. There are branches in North America, LATAM, Brazil, EMEA, Japan, Southeast Asia, France, Korea and Turkey. Teams can qualify into Challengers through Premier Mode if they reach its Contender Division with a rank of Immortal 3 or higher. Last year, Sin Prisa made VALORANT history as the first Premier team to qualify into International Leagues through this system. Two teams will enter Challengers through Premier after each Act. VCT Partner teams, which are typically the Academy teams of well-known esports orgs, can also gain entry into the circuit.
2025 Challengers Partnered Academy Teams:
- Karmine Corp
- Movistar KOI
- Team Liquid
- FURIA Esports
- Leviatan
- MIBR
- 2Game Esports
- Sentinels
- DetonatioN FocusMe
- DRX
- Gen.G Esports
- Global Esports
- Rex Regum Queon
- T1 Esports
- TALON Esports
- Team Secret
- Zeta Division
VALORANT Challengers 2025 Format
VALORANT Challengers 2025 will operate in several Stages (or Splits, depending upon region). Teams who perform well in the Stages will qualify for the prestigious VCT Ascension tournament in October. Ascension winners gain entry into the next year's VALORANT Champions Tour, which is the highest level of competition a VALORANT player can reach.
After each Stage, Playoffs will occur to determine its winner. Qualifiers for the upcoming Stage will also take place. After three Stages, VCT Ascension 2025 will occur, where the strongest-performing teams from each Challengers region will compete.
The grind doesn't stop there — once teams qualify for VCT Ascension, they must defend their spots. Teams participating in Ascension who have previously been promoted have three possible outcomes depending on their season performance.
- Extend: Teams that finish within the top 4 in the International League and reach Champions have their VCT slot extended for another year.
- Fight: Teams that finish within the top 8 of the International League can defend their spot in Ascension and secure it if they defeat upcoming Challengers teams.
- Relegate: Teams that do not make the Stage 2 Playoffs and land within the International League's bottom 4 participants will relegate and return to the Challengers circuit.
It's important to note that the Challengers 2025 circuit format may slightly differ depending on region. Riot Games has stated:
"We are giving regional leagues more flexibility to create unique formats that best fit their respective needs, while making sure they continue to connect to Premier and Ascension. Leagues will be announcing their competition formats and information on their Ascension tournaments later on in 2025."
VALORANT Challengers 2025 Calendar: Key Dates
January
- Challengers Stage 1 begins.
February
- Challengers Stage 1 ends.
March
- Challengers Stage 2 Qualifiers occur.
- Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs occur.
April
- Challengers Stage 2 begins.
May
- Challengers Stage 2 occurs.
June
- Challengers Stage 2 ends.
- Challengers Stage 3 Qualifiers occur.
- Challengers Stage 2 Playoffs begin.
July
- Challengers Stage 2 Playoffs end.
- Challengers Stage 3 begins
August
- Challengers Stage 3 ends.
- Challengers Stage 3 Playoffs begin.
September
- Challengers Stage 3 Playoffs end.
October
- VCT Ascension occurs.
November
- Challengers Final Stage begins.
December
- Challengers Final Stage ends.
Where to Watch VALORANT VCT Challengers 2025
Fans can follow the Challengers 2025 season on VALORANT's official esports website, valorantesports.com. Riot Games often streams ongoing esports matches here and also provides standings diagrams and important updates.
In addition, official Twitch account twitch.tv/VALORANT streams live VALORANT esports matches. Riot Games also often partners with creators who will co-stream their events, so keep an eye out for your favorite streamers' coverage.
More details will emerge about VCT Ascension 2025 and the Challengers 2025 circuit as the year continues.