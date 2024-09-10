VALORANT Patch 9.05: Smoother Smokes, Ares Updates
VALORANT Patch 9.04 spotlighted new agent Vyse and shook up the competitive meta. In patch 9.05, Riot Games is showing love to underappreciated agents and ensuring the competition is more intense than ever. VALORANT Patch 9.05 will buff Astra and Chamber, adjust in-game weapons like the Ares and provide plenty of VALORANT console adjustments. Let's explore a summary of VALORANT's official Patch Notes and learn everything this update offers!
VALORANT Patch 9.05 Release Date
VALORANT Patch 9.05 went live on September 10, 2024. The patch went live at 6:00 A.M. PDT. Patch 9.05's official Patch Notes also revealed all upcoming Patch dates in Episode 9. These dates are all in Pacific Daylight Time and are subject to change.
Episode 9 Full Patch Schedule:
- Patch 9.06: September 24, 2024
- Patch 9.07: October 8, 2024
- Patch 9.08: October 22, 2024
- Patch 9.09: November 5, 2024
- Patch 9.10: November 19, 2024
- Patch 9.11: December 10, 2024
VALORANT Patch 9.05 Agent Changes
Patch 9.05 is bringing major changes to several agents. First, Chamber mains will be overjoyed as his TP radius restriction is increased. While it won't restore the agent to his fearsome former status, this change will level out the endless saga of Chamber changes and make him more viable in comparison to other Sentinels. Astra will also receive a buff — VALORANT developers are gifting the Controller another smoke to improve her in-game performance. In addition, Omen will now have more voice lines with Viper, Clove, Iso and Vyse.
All Patch 9.05 Agent Changes:
Chamber
- Rendezvous: TP radius 13m > 18m
- Allows for more setups, aggressive pushes and unexpected angles
Astra
- Stars: 4 charges > 5 charges
- Balances out previous nerfs to Astra utility
Omen
- New interactions with Viper, Clove, Iso and Vyse
VALORANT Patch 9.05 Weapon Changes
VALORANT developers are majorly updating the Ares in this patch to improve its headshot multiplier and make crouching stronger. On offense, these adjustments will encourage players to plan out close-range duels and use abilities to clear corners. Defenders who favor the Ares will have a much easier time defending sites. Stim effects (such as Brimstone's Combat Stim and Reyna's Empress Ultimate) are also facing adjustments to improve weapon recoil control throughout their duration.
Ares
- Crouch benefits: 25% > 40% (reverts previous nerf; new level is the same as Odin)
- Headshot multiplier: 2.4% > 2.5%
- Ares kills in 2 headshots within 30m
Stim Effects
- All buffs that increase fire rate (Empress, Combat Stim, NULL/cmd and more) will also have "consistent recoil control that matches the rate of fire."
- Only applies to recoil; does not alter spread reduction
VALORANT Patch 9.05 Quality-of-Life Changes
It's more important than ever to be an upstanding VALORANT citizen as Patch 9.05's Player Behavior changes extend behavior penalties to all modes. Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) behavior monitoring expectations will be clearer and supplement these Player Behavior penalty adjustments. In addition, performance updates will improve VALORANT's function but also cause longer patch download times and Premier Mode has an added button that displays the Playoff map pool.
- Ranked and Premier player behavior queue restrictions apply to all team-based modes.
- Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) updates will ensure players fully understand "technical implications" and "behavioral expectations."
- VALORANT developers have optimized the game's threading logic and file order. This may cause longer patch download times.
- Players can view the Premier Playoff map pool using a new button in Premier Mode.
- Many small bug fixes; view VALORANT's official Patch Notes here for a full list.
VALORANT Patch 9.05 Console Changes
Long-range map Breeze will be available in VALORANT Console's Unrated and Swiftplay modes. A refreshed Progression screen will now display Agent Contract gear progress. In addition, players can now change map cursor speed through in-game settings.
- Breeze is available in Unrated and Swiftplay
- The Progression screen displays Agent Gear progress
- Players can change Map Cursor Speed using a slider in Settings (this will make placing smokes and using abilities easier)
- Many small agent bux fixes — view VALORANT's official Patch Notes here for a full list.
Enjoy experimenting with creative Chamber comps and crouching in corners with your Ares (but not too much, or Competitive Queue will be no fun), and stay tuned for more VALORANT in-game and esports news!