VALORANT Pride Month 2024: Rewards and Codes
June is finally here and is bringing tons of excitement for VALORANT players — this year promises summer fun, a new VALORANT map and Pride month festivity! Riot Games will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in 2024 with charming Pride-themed item drops. VALORANT players can obtain beautiful banners, an adorable gun buddy and an in-game title for free through a simple redemption process. Here's a quick guide on everything in the 2024 VALORANT Pride Collection and how to get your hands on the loot to show your support!
What items are available for 2024 VALORANT Pride?
The VALORANT Pride Collection bundle includes various banners celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Each banner's colors represent a different LGBTQIA+ group's flag. This bundle is available every June during Pride Month. In addition, VALORANT is offering several limited 2024 Pride releases. These include a cute Tactibear Pride heart gun buddy and a fun title!
All VALORANT 2024 Pride Items:
Pride Collection
- Pride // Cotton Candy Card (Transgender)
- Pride // Galactic Card (Non-binary)
- Pride // Mint (Gay)
- Pride // Primary (Pansexual)
- Pride // Rainbow (Wider LGBTQIA+ Community)
- Pride // Sherbet (Lesbian)
- Pride // Sunset (Bisexual)
- Pride // Twilight (Asexual)
2024 Items
- Better Together title - a fun title VALORANT players can use to show unity.
- Bear Hug Buddy - A gun buddy displaying VALORANT's cute Tactibear mascot holding a heart with Pride colors.
How much do the VALORANT Pride Items cost?
All VALORANT Pride Collection items are free. However, some limited-edition items may only be available for this year's Pride Month, so grab them while you can!
How can players obtain the 2024 VALORANT Pride items?
First, players have to log in to Riot Games' webpage. Next, players can unlock VALORANT's Pride items using the Riot Games redemption site here. A text box on the website is labeled "Riot Code Redemption". VALORANT players can input three codes in this box to receive Pride Month 2024 items. The process is complete as soon as users enter the Pride Month codes — any items redeemed will appear in your VALORANT account immediately after completion!
What are the 2024 VALORANT Pride item codes?
VALORANT Pride 2024 Item Codes:
- Pride Collection Banners: CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS
- Bear Hug Buddy: CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY
- Better Together Title: CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR
VALORANT's community makes the game's experience great, and 2024's Pride Month is a time for the recognition and celebration of all members. Stay tuned for upcoming information on updates and the next VALORANT map. Enjoy your new VALORANT items and happy Pride!