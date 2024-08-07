Best Selling VCT Team Capsule Skins
VALORANT's VCT season has finally reached its most intense moment with VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul's commencement. The greatest teams in VALORANT are battling it out in a group stage to advance to Playoffs, shoot for victory and secure their places in VALORANT esports history. This year, VALORANT esports fans had a special opportunity to interact with their favorite teams: Riot Games rolled out custom Team Capsules for each qualifying VCT team, available for purchase in the VALORANT store.
The Team Capsules have captured the hearts of millions (and sparked Zellsis' amazing 'buy the SEN bundle' meme), and now sales information is finally out. Let's walk through the stats and uncover once and for all which teams have the best bundles!
Where can players buy the VCT Team Capsule skins?
Players can buy the VCT Team Capsule skins through VALORANT's Store. After clicking on the Store section, players should see an 'Esports' tab towards the middle top of their screen. This tab leads to a Team Capsule purchase area listing every team with an available capsule. Players can click on the different teams to inspect capsule contents.
Some Team Capsules cost 2,340 VP (about 25 USD), while China region Team Capsules cost only 1,880 VP (about 20 USD). The 2,340 VP bundles contain a Classic gun skin, gun buddy, spray and banner. The 1,880 VP China region Team Capsules only contain a Classic skin and a gun buddy. The capsules will be available until September 12, 2024.
What are the top selling VCT Team Capsule skins?
Riot Games has revealed the current standings of each VCT Team Capsule skin set. The skins are organized and compared within their respective regions. The top-selling Team Capsule skin bundles from each region are:
Americas: Sentinels Bundle
Zellsis will be happy! The Sentinels bundle, sporting vibrant bright red-and-black chevron motifs, is the best-selling Team Capsule bundle in the Americas. It took endless efforts from the world's best 'bundle salesman', stellar in-game plays, and even a tweet reply to Elon Musk to accomplish this feat, but by God, SEN has done it. Bravo!
EMEA: Fnatic
Fnatic's bright orange bundle designs have sparked joy in countless fans. It's safe to say VALORANT players are fanatical (no pun intended) over this Team Capsule — it currently outsells every other EMEA skin bundle. If the Fnatic Classic gives players even a bit of star player Alfajer's skill, it's well worth the money!
Pacific: Paper Rex
VALORANT players know and love Paper Rex for thinking outside the box. The team runs crazy compositions and even crazier executes, and players like f0rsaken display unorthodox humor in their hilarious VODs. Their VCT Team Capsule reflects Paper Rex's lighthearted yet powerful mood, showing neon pink and purple designs with a dinosaur banner. Very cool!
China: EDward Gaming
EDward Gaming shot onto the scene with China's arrival to the pro-VALORANT world this past year. Since the team's introduction, they have skyrocketed in prestige and popularity: the EDward Gaming bundle is top-ranking in the Chinese VALORANT region and worldwide. With absolute beasts like ZmjjKK, nobody, CHICHOO, Smoggy and S1Mon on the team, who wouldn't want to invest?
Below is a full list of sales rankings from each region:
Americas:
- Sentinels
- Leviatán
- G2 Esports
- KRÜ Visa
- Cloud9
EMEA:
- Fnatic
- Gentle Mates
- Karmine Corp
- KOI
- BBL Esports
Pacific:
- Paper Rex
- T1
- Zeta Division
- DRX
- GEN.G Esports
China:
- EDward Gaming
- Bilibili Gaming
- Trace Esports
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Dragon Ranger Gaming