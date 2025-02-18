Who Will Win VCT Masters Bangkok 2025? Power Rankings
VCT Masters Bangkok is less than one week away as the eight best VALORANT teams around the world look to become the very first international VALORANT champion of 2025. However, what makes this tournament unlike any other international event in the past is how stacked this entire group of eight teams is. From former World Champions such as EDward Gaming all the way to EMEA underdogs in Team Liquid, each and every team at this tournament has something that can help them stand above the rest in 2025.
Here are our VCT Masters Bangkok Power Rankings and how each team can find a way to vie for the championship trophy.
8. Team Liquid
Team Liquid are the underdogs that could and are the team that nobody expected to make it all the way to VCT Masters Bangkok, almost taking down Team Vitality in the VCT EMEA Grand Finals. That being said, VCT Masters Bangkok features one of the deepest lineups an international VALORANT tournament has ever seen and Team LIiquid stands an outside shot of making it to the VCT Masters Bangkok playoffs.
That being said, just getting to VCT Masters Bangkok is a huge accomplishment for this team and participating in an international tournament sets them up to do amazing things for the rest of 2025. If this team makes a deep run, it will be off the back of star player Keiko, who looks like a top-five player in the world currently.
7. T1
T1 are the other team on this list of very great teams that will have trouble making a true run at the VCT Masters Bangkok title. That is no dig at this team’s ability to compete, however, as this iteration of T1 is arguably the strongest team this organization has ever built. They have a true superstar in ex-DRX duelist Buzz and have proven their ability to one day stand as the best team from VCT Pacific. Unfortunately, the field of talent is too strong for this team to shine in the present moment.
That being said, this is a team that could easily sneak some wins against the middle of the pack. On a good day, they can easily find themselves making it to the playoffs with their level of talent and expertise.
6. Trace Esports
China is finally starting to become more than just a one-team region, as both Trace Esports and EDward Gaming pose real threats to win VCT Masters Bangkok. Trace Esports remains unchanged from the lineup that helped this team surprise the world with a top 8 finish at VCT Champions 2024. Now, they look even stronger in 2025, thanks to Kai's performance.
Regardless, just because Trace Esports is placed at number six on this list does not mean they can’t win the event. They are an incredibly strong team and are the reason why the Chinese region is no longer just about EDward Gaming. It’s just really hard to stand out with the level of talent heading to Bangkok.
5. Sentinels
Sentinels are a high-variance team, and they are the biggest question mark going into VCT Masters Bangkok. If you were to judge this lineup by talent alone, Sentinels have the opportunity to easily break into the top four. On their good days, they can easily win VCT Masters Bangkok. However, when things are going bad, you start to wonder how they even qualified for an international tournament.
Longtime Sentinels duelist Zekken is as consistent as they come. However, the player Sentinels fans really need to pay attention to is their newcomer N4RRATE. Only time will tell if the former Karmine Corp superstar can regain his footing as one of the game’s brightest stars. For that reason, Senintels finds themselves placed right in the middle.
4. DRX
DRX are no longer the same core that many VALORANT players have come to expect from the initial Vision Strikers core that captured the hearts of many VALORANT fans. Luckily, DRX has found a way to maintain its winning ways and calculate gameplay for yet another international tournament. All of that maintained success comes off the back of their longest-standing member, IGL MaKo, who has enjoyed success as a fragging leader.
While DRX aren’t the top team competing at VCT Masters Bangkok, their consistency is unmatched. Confidently, DRX and maybe our first entry on this list, are the only teams that would never lose a series against teams worse than them. Now, DRX needs to find a way to take that next step, likely by taking more risks against the top teams.
3. Team Vitality
If this list were based on pure firepower and talent, Team Vitality would be placed at number one. In fact, if this were any other Masters, this team would be the odds-on favorite to win the entire event in Bangkok. Team Vitality’s newest additions in ex-LOUD star Less and ex-Fnatic superstar Derke are performing at an even higher level in 2025. This team is an exciting team to watch, and it feels like Sentinels highs without as many inconsistencies.
The only reason they find themselves outside of the top two is because the top two teams are incredibly strong and feature less holes in their game. While the top three team’s highs are all in the same realm, Team Vitality’s risky aggression could prove troublesome against the world’s top teams. Regardless, Team Vitality pose as EMEA’s strongest chance to win a championship since Fnatic’s victory at VCT Masters Tokyo back in 2023. No better person other than Derke to make sure that all can come true.
2. EDward Gaming
EDward Gaming is the most consistent top team in any region as they have yet to enter an international tournament as any other seed but number one from China. Now, they enter VCT Masters Bangkok as the reigning VCT Champions 2024 winners with the same exact lineup.
The only thing holding this team back from the number one seed is that the level of competition in China is weaker once you look past the top four teams. In fact, there is a sizeable gap between Trace Esports and EDward Gaming from the rest. That being said, EDward Gaming have one of the strongest lineups in the world and arguably the best player in the world in Kang Kang.
While some people may dock them more points for playing in a weaker region, they are still heavy favorites to make it to the playoffs stage of VCT Masters Bangkok and win the entire event.
1. G2 Esports
G2 Esports is the most cohesive team headed to VCT Masters Bangkok. While G2 Esports aren’t miles above everyone else on this list, They are by far the most well-rounded team on this list. Apart from the VCT Americas Grand Final against Sentinels, G2 Esports have looked unstoppable in the Americas region since adding former World Champion jawgemo as the team’s fifth player ahead of the 2025 VCT Americas season.
However, this change has unlocked a new level of player from each and every player on this lineup and what makes this team scarier than any other team is how they have the perfect blend of consistency and star power. Valyn is an in-game leader capable of topping the leaderboards. JonahP is a consistent force that seems to never have a terrible game. Finally, both leaf and Trent look like top five players in the world right now. Trent specifically looks like the second-best player in the world.
This is the team to watch at VCT Masters Bangkok.
Those looking to keep up with VCT Masters Bangkok should be sure to check out our piece detailing the entire schedule for the event. VCT Masters Bangkok will take place from February 20, 2025, to March 2, 2025.