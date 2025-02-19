VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Watch
VALORANT's Masters tournaments showcase the game's most talented players from regions worldwide. Masters Bangkok is fast approaching, and this event has much at stake for teams who wish to qualify to VALORANT's Champions Paris 2025 event. Plenty of prizes are also available for players watching: Twitch viewers can claim two unique item drops. Here's everything we know about the Masters Bangkok Twitch items and how to claim them.
What is Masters Bangkok 2025?
Masters Bangkok 2025 is one of VALORANT's two annual Masters events in its VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit. It is an S-tier tournament and one of VALORANT's most prestigious competitions. During Masters Bangkok, two teams from each of VALORANT's main regions (EMEA, Americas, China and Pacific) will face off for a 250,000 USD Grand Prize and Championship Points which will bring them closer to a coveted Champions Paris 2025 slot.
Masters Bangkok 2025 Qualified Teams:
- G2 Esports
- Sentinels
- EDward Gaming
- Trace Esports
- Team Vitality
- Team Liquid
- DRX
- T1
Masters Bangkok 2025 occurs in Bangkok, Thailand throughout this February. Its live matches will occur in the city's UOB arena. Masters Toronto 2025, offering teams another chance to pull ahead in Championship Points standings, will follow this summer in June.
All Masters Bangkok 2025 Twitch Drops
VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 will offer players two Twitch drop cosmetic items. These items are completely free and fans can redeem them through watch time challenges.
- 'Crispy' Title: can be equipped to the player's in-game banner.
- 'TukTuk' Spray: Shows Clove, Jett, Harbor and Gekko in one of Thailand's iconic TukTuk vehicles (with Wingman driving — does he have a license?)
How to Get VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch Drops
Fans can obtain the Masters Bangkok in-game VALORANT items by tuning in to watch the event on stream. The drops are all through Twitch, so users must view the matches on that platform.
- For the 'Crispy' title, players must watch a live match from February 21 to March 1 2025.
- For the 'TukTuk' spray, players must watch a live match during the event's Grand Finals on March 2 2025.
First, players have to log in to their Twitch account at twitch.tv. Once logged in, they should watch a qualifying Masters Bangkok stream. On the top right of the user's screen, they should see an icon that looks like a box-shaped drawer. This is the Twitch Inventory page. Here, users will see a list of available drops and can track your progress towards obtaining them with a bar. Once they finish the missions, users can also claim the items at this location.
Upon claiming the items on Twitch, they will automatically appear in the player's VALORANT in-game inventory. Users can just log in, navigate to their cosmetics tab and equip them to use immediately.
Related Article: VALORANT Esports in 2025: Full Calendar
How to Watch Masters Bangkok 2025
Fans can watch Masters Bangkok 2025 live on VALORANT's official esports website valorantesports.com, but users who want to obtain the Twitch drops must watch on Twitch.tv. Masters Bangkok will be live on Twitch in multiple languages and on various official VALORANT esports channels. Riot Games has also revealed it will release a list of partnered channels, streamers and Watch Parties in the near future. While many non-partnered streamers will likely host watch parties of the event, viewers will need to watch a Riot Games partnered channel to complete the Twitch Drop missions.
Related Article: VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025: How to Watch, Schedule, Teams
VALORANT has many official esports Twitch channels which will likely stream Masters Bangkok. These channels include:
- twitch.tv/valorant
- twitch.tv/valorantesports_cn
- twitch.tv/valorant_pacific
- twitch.tv/valorant_emea
- twitch.tv/valorant_americas
- twitch.tv/valorant_jpn
The VALORANT Champions Tour also has an official YouTube channel that will broadcast the event, @ValorantEsports.
In addition, fans can stay tuned for updates on the event on X.com at @ValorantEsports, Instagram at @valorantesports and Facebook at @ValorantEsports.
Masters Bangkok 2025 Schedule
VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 will occur from February 20 to March 2 2025. It will take place in several stages. The Swiss Stage occurs from February 20-24. Next, Playoffs will take place from February 27 to March 2nd. The Upper Finals and Lower Semifinals occur on February 28. Lower Finals occur on March 1, and the Grand Final caps off the event on March 2 2025.