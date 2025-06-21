The Fnatic Flex: VCT Masters Toronto Fnatic vs. Wolves Esports Recap
After only two years of VCT participation and lackluster previous performances, Wolves Esports has raced to the head of the pack and made it to the Masters Toronto Semifinals. Here, the team faced Fnatic, a long-standing presence led by household name IGL Boaster. The match had high stakes: WOL craved a place among the greats and an unprecedented underdog story, while Fnatic is hungry for another Champions run. After an intense 4-map series, FNC has emerged victorious and will continue to the Grand Finals of VALORANT Masters Toronto 2025. Let's recap the game, explore what it means for VALORANT esports and find out how fans can keep watching.
Map 1 (Split): WOL Thrown to the Wolves
TEAM COMPS:
- WOL juicy: Raze
- WOL Yuicaw: Cypher
- WOL SiuFatBB: Fade
- WOL spring: Viper
- WOL Lysoar: Omen
- FNC Chronicle: Viper
- FNC kaajak: Yoru
- FNC Boaster: Astra
- FNC Alfajer: Raze
- FNC crashies: Fade
First Half: FNC Attacker, WOL Defender
WOL and FNC both opted for double-controller comps; a wise choice to slice up Split's open sites and maintain crucial mid-map space. However, FNC's Astra pick offered them noticeably more postplant utility and a more useful Ultimate, tipping the composition in their favor.
Fnatic cavorted around Split's sewers and winding corridors like a playground, running circles around WOL. crashies and kaajak combined heavy Fade and Yoru utility in rapid, perfectly-coordinated swings, obliterating WOL's A-site holds and sweeping to an 8-round lead. Aside from his successful impact frags, combining crashies with kaajak's Yoru pick provided FNC with another key advantage: after the two quickly farmed Yoru's Ultimate, FNC used it to gain information and take mid, effectively granting the team another info-gathering initiator and rendering WOL's smokes useless. WOL's map control simply could not compete with FNC's effective space-taking utility. Fnatic ended the half at a healthy 9:3 advantage.
Second Half: FNC Defender, WOL Attacker
WOL secured the second half's pistol round thanks to Yuicaw and SiuFatBB, and performed much better on the attack overall. In fact, the team managed to climb to an 8:11 score, narrowing the gap. WOL juicy's aggressive plays on Raze were instrumental in opening space on site, forcefully taking angles with movement to compensate for less push potential. However, a clutch from Chronicle on Viper ended the race, securing Split for Fnatic once and for all.
Final Score: WOL 9; FNC 13
Map 2 (Icebox): All But Four for Fnatic
TEAM COMPS:
- WOL juicy: Jett
- WOL Yuicaw: Gekko
- WOL SiuFatBB: Sova
- WOL spring: Viper
- WOL Lysoar: Killjoy
- FNC Chronicle: Sage
- FNC kaajak: Jett
- FNC Boaster: Viper
- FNC Alfajer: Killjoy
- FNC crashies: Sova
First Half: FNC Defender, WOL Attacker
Another key facet of Fnatic's VALORANT roster is its flexibility. Alfajer is equally confident on Sentinel and Duelist, and Chronicle can comfortably switch from Viper to Sage. kaajak and Boaster popped off on Jett and Viper, securing early kills and dipping out of engagements to deny WOL's site pushes. WOL began catching up with a successful A-site push and WOL Spring performed particularly well, but Fnatic comfortably snowballed to a 6-1 lead once again. In a particularly damning round, Alfajer's Killjoy ultimate granted FNC a near-flawless retake against WOL's viper ult. Fnatic thoroughly embarrassed WOL by the end of the half, ending it with a 9:3 advantage.
Second Half: WOL Defender, FNC Attacker
WOL's defender half was even more of a struggle. Kaajak continued popping off as Jett, and FNC continuously disrespected their opponents' A-site holds. Spring valiantly attempted to clutch at 12:4 Match point with a Viper Ultimate on B, but crashies wasted time with Sova util to secure an FNC 2-0 status.
Final Score: WOL 4, FNC 13
Map 3 (Lotus): Wolves Wins with Eco
TEAM COMPS:
- WOL juicy: Raze
- WOL Yuicaw: Killjoy
- WOL SiuFatBB: Fade
- WOL spring: Viper
- WOL Lysoar: Omen
- FNC Chronicle: Viper
- FNC kaajak: Raze
- FNC Boaster: Omen
- FNC Alfajer: Killjoy
- FNC crashies: Fade
First Half: FNC Attacker; WOL Defender
WOL and FNC opted for the classic Fade/Raze Sieze/'Nade combo, ensuring plenty of close-quarters damage on Lotus' clustered sites. Fnatic scored the pistol and the following round, but WOL restructured their Defender strategy into an aggressive full flank, securing round 3. WOL's adaptive playstyle evened out the matchup, and Spring and Lysoar catapulted the team to a tentative 4:2 lead. While FNC remained just below WOL on the leaderboard for a while, Alfajer and crashies locked in: the dynamic duo solo carried FNC to a solid 6:6 first half.
Second Half: FNC Defender, WOL Attacker
FNC had a more comfortable start on Defender. After winning Pistol, Alfajer went wild with two Marshal kills and a knife battle in round 15. His C-site holds have consistently been instrumental, but WOL wasn't ready to give up. The teams remained tied until WOL disrupted FNC's eco, shattering their chances of cohesive pushes and climbing to a 13:10 win.
Final Score: WOL 13; FNC 10
Map 4 (Ascent):
TEAM COMPS:
- WOL juicy: Yoru
- WOL Yuicaw: Cypher
- WOL SiuFatBB: Sova
- WOL spring: Omen
- WOL Lysoar: Deadlock
- FNC Chronicle: Vyse
- FNC kaajak: Yoru
- FNC Boaster: Boaster
- FNC Alfajer: Chamber
- FNC crashies: Sova
First Half: WOL Attacker, FNC Defender
WOL's double-sentinel comp locked down their first 2 rounds with some impressive shots from Yuicaw on Cypher. Fighting for mid control restored Fnatic's confidence, and kaajak and Alfajer tipped the scales to a 3:2 comeback. Boaster performed incredibly well on Omen, securing a crucial 3k on B-site. WOL failed to use utility effectively, making it difficult to complete their slow pushes and lurks, while crashies' Sova darts consistently provided smoke kills and value. After a slight fumble, Fnatic was back in their element, and finished the half with an 8:4 advantage.
Second Half: WOL Defender, FNC Attacker
Fnatic was not taking chances on Attacker, and the team locked in for coordinated pushes. At a 10:4 disadvantage, Spring gave WOL a glimmer of hope with a 1v2 Round 15 clutch. However, Boaster and Alfajer aggressively defended their postplants, taking advantage of WOL's lack of effective duel utility. The game closed with a Sova ult duel between SiuFatBB and crashies on A-site, ultimately ending in Fnatic's favor and securing them a Grand Finals spot.
What Does this Mean for VALORANT Esports?
Though Fnatic has participated in the VCT circuit since its inception and played in all four Champions tournaments, it has not yet grasped the Champions trophy. The org came closest in Champions 2023, when it placed 4th after losing to LOUD. Fnatic has, however, won Masters Tokyo 2023, and its 2025 season started strong: the team placed 1st in VCT EMEA 2025 Stage 1, and is inching nearer to another Champions appearance. Winning Masters Toronto would put FNC one step closer to the pinnacle of VALORANT success they have chased for years.
Regardless of their loss, Wolves Esports has proved they are a force to be reckoned with. Many orgs, including Team Heretics and Gen.G, underestimated them, which proved a fatal error. Will WOL return to the 2026 season with a newfound discipline and push their run even further? The VALORANT world will be waiting.
VALORANT Masters Toronto: Grand Finals Schedule
The VALORANT Masters Toronto Grand Finals will occur on Sunday, June 22 2025. Here's a quick recap of its exact schedule:
Grand Final (PRX vs. FNC): June 22, 2025
- West Coast US (PDT): 1 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 4 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 9 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 10 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 5 AM (June 23)
How to Watch the VALORANT Masters Toronto Grand Finals
Viewers can watch the VALORANT Masters Toronto Grand Finals on Riot Games' official VCT channels. The event is live on Twitch at twitch.tv/valorant and regional channels, including valorantesports_cn and VALORANT_Americas. Many streamers are also hosting watch parties for the event. On YouTube, the Grand Finals will broadcast live on youtube.com/@ValorantEsports. This channel also posts VODs after matches conclude.