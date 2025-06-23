A Polished Paper Rex Performance: VALORANT Masters Toronto Grand Finals Recap
Paper Rex is known for flashy, clip-farming plays that often come with high risk and unusual team comps. With nearly 5 years of organizational experience, star IGL Boaster's careful calls and previous S-tier wins, Fnatic is its polar opposite. Which would win: a team that follows the VALORANT meta to a T or one that redefines it? On June 23, VCT viewers found out: after showing fans a new, more calculated side, Paper Rex has defeated FNC to become the Masters Toronto 2025 winner. Let's explore a recap of the match and analyze what it means for VALORANT esports.
Map 1 (Sunset): Grim Walls Galore
TEAM COMPS:
FNC:
- Viper
- Omen
- Neon
- Cypher
- Sova
PRX:
- Viper
- Sova
- Sage
- Omen
- Raze
First Half: FNC Defender, PRX Attacker
Fnatic began their Grand Finals quest with an A-site pistol round victory. Notably, PRX's comp had no anti-flank utility, which contributed to a dilemma: FNC's careful lurks, led by Alfajer and Kaajak pinched their early pushes. After FNC snowballed to a 4:0 lead, Paper Rex slowed down their pacing to regain control of the game's tempo and keep their enemies guessing. The org also played with more cohesion, coordinating their swings to overwhelm and ensure trades on Fnatic's passive holds. With this strategy, PRX soon caught up to FNC in a 4:4 dead heat. As the match continued, battle Sage d4v41 impressed, and the perks of PRX's comp became clear: farming constant Rezzes and heals allowed them to maintain a numbers advantage on attack, allowing riskier duels and info-gathering with less punishment. FNC attempted to abuse PRX's lack of flank utility in the half's final round, but f0rsakeN was ready and scored a 4k, ending it 8:4 in PRX's favor.
Second Half: FNC Attacker, PRX Defender
Chronicle locked in with a pistol round 3k to narrow the score gap. FNC forced to take advantage of their momentum, quickly catching up to their opponents. Alfajer's Cypher lurks helped counter PRX's unexpected timings by continually gathering information, and Kaajak capitalized on the map control by aggressively entering favorable duels. After FNC regained a 10:9 lead, PRX reverted again to a more conservative strategy, waiting for enemies to overextend and carefully playing in clustered, tradeable positions. f0rsakeN dominated this half with impressive stats and impactful frags, also holding important space on A-site. Just when viewers thought they had lost the old PRX, d4vai and Jinggg ended the final round with a crazy B-main Grim wall, making the crowd go wild.
Final Score: PRX 13; FNC 11
Related Article: The Fnatic Flex: VCT Masters Toronto Fnatic vs. Wolves Esports Recap
Map 2 (Icebox): Overtime (The Prequel)
TEAM COMPS:
FNC:
- Sage
- Jett
- Viper
- Killjoy
- Sova
PRX:
- Viper
- Jett
- Killjoy
- Sova
- Omen
First Half: PRX Defender, FNC Attacker
PRX and FNC's slight comp differences reflected their opposite attitudes. Fnatic prioritized conservative map control with 2 Sentinels, while Paper Rex opted for double smokes, opening doors to lurks and limiting info. d4va1 popped off with several multifrags after a successful PRX pistol, and PatMen pushed PRX to a 3:0 lead with a low-health 1v2 clutch. Uniquely, PRX played quite aggressively on Defense, often taking early duels and scoring first bloods.
An Alfajer 4k granted Fnatic their first win in Round 5, proving that strong aim skills supplement his Sentinel background. This momentum picked up with a Jett ult multifrag from Kaajak, and Fnatic's slow and steady pushes put them back on 6:6 footing.
Second Half: PRX Attacker, FNC Defender
Fnatic scored the next few rounds with impressive multifrags from Kaajak, who was especially powerful on the Operator. f0rsakeN emerged from the shadows with a clutch in round 18, but FNC climbed to a 12:7 Match Point. Instead of crumbling, d4v41 and Jinggg said 'Nah, I'd win" and clutched up the next 5 rounds to OT.
This Overtime continued for 9 rounds. Fnatic eventually emerged victorious after Boaster and Kaajak delivered strong plays.
Final Score: PRX 15; FNC 17
Map 3 (Pearl): VALORANT Freaky Friday?
TEAM COMPS:
PRX:
- Fade
- Vyse
- Raze
- Yoru
- Astra
FNC:
- Yoru
- Neon
- Killjoy
- Sova
- Astra
First Half: PRX Defender, FNC Attacker
Fnatic snagged the first two rounds on Pearl, but PRX became more comfortable once something grabbed an Op and began fragging out. f0rsakeN continued his overall strong performance as well. Alfajer returned the favor in Round 8, entering A-main with only an Operator and a shorty as Neon. Later, he broke PRX's ankles with a nasty Ult multikill. For a second, it almost seemed like the two teams had switched places — Paper Rex was playing carefully, and Fnatic released their inner beast. FNC was ahead 7:5.
Second Half: PRX Attacker, FNC Defender
Alfajer and crashies fought to increase their team's advantage. Fnatic was chilling at 9:5 when the tables turned. PRX played calculated mind games with something's Yoru utility and rotates before committing. Of course, it wouldn't be a PRX game without Jinggg with the judge — he scored a 2k in Round 17. Fnatic could not retake PRX's pushes or maneuver around their strong utility, and PRX pulled ahead to a win.
Final Score: PRX 13; FNC 10
Map 4 (Lotus): Overtime (The Sequel)
TEAM COMPS:
PRX:
- Fade
- Yoru
- Vyse
- Omen
- Raze
FNC:
- Viper
- Raze
- Omen
- Killjoy
- Fade
First Half: PRX Defender, FNC Attacker
PRX was able to retake and defuse FNC's planted bomb during the pistol round. With a risky Outlaw buy from Alfajer, Fnatic thriftied Round 2 and the following bonus, but could not build on their momentum. PatMen and Jinggg thrived on this map with their close-quarters utilities, and something clutched a 1v2 in the final round. PRX ended the half 7:5, ever so slightly ahead.
Second Half: PRX Attacker, FNC Defender
A noticeable pattern occurred throughout PRX vs FNC: Fnatic would consistently win pistol and bonus rounds, but struggled to maintain momentum after the first full-buy. This curse repeated in Lotus' 2nd half, and PRX clawed back their advantage with help from something's impact frags. FNC Kaajak delivered an impressive performance throughout the half, and Chronicle scored a 4k in Round 23 that helped push the match to another Overtime. However, something locked in to secure chain kills and carried PRX to a decisive victory.
Final Score: PRX 14; FNC 12
Analysis: What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
VALORANT esports enthusiasts have seen countless Paper Rex appearances, but nothing quite like what viewers witnessed in the Grand Finals. For years, Paper Rex's unorthodox executions and raw duel skills lacked a polished game sense basis, rendering the team wildly inconsistent. However, the Masters Toronto incarnation of Paper Rex has fully finessed their fundamentals, providing a perfect canvas to experiment on. The team correctly identified situational shifts and responded with appropriate calculated and free-flowing modes, still clip-farming but saving riskier strats for perfect moments.
A Paper Rex Masters win has been a long time in the making. The team has chased a #1 placement since Masters Berlin 2021, consistently falling slightly short. Masters Toronto will complete their quest once and for all, also opening doors to potential Champions 2025 participation. PRX is currently highest in its APAC regional Championship Points standings, meaning fans will likely see them at the event.
Paper Rex's win also marks the fourth VCT event in a row won by an Asian team (after Masters Shanghai, Champions Seoul 2024 and Masters Bangkok). While NA and EMEA orgs originally reigned supreme, VALORANT has heavily gained popularity in the East, and its Chinese launch sent the region's presence into overdrive.
If PRX enters Champions Seoul 2025, it will meet some stiff competition: American team G2's stacked roster, including previous Champions winner JAWGEMO, has already qualified. There is also a chance they could meet Fnatic again, since FNC is also at the top of its EMEA regional Championship Points standings.