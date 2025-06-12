VCT Masters Toronto Playoff Brackets and Schedule: WOL and PRX Wins, Fnatic Flashbacks
VALORANT's 2025 VCT Masters Toronto storyline has more unexpected twists than Lotus has Attacker-side rotates. Whether you support SEN City all the way, think G2 are the GOATS, root for the underdog team, Wolves, or cackle maniacally as Paper Rex pulls out strategies that would send a 2020 VALORANT roster into a coma, there's something for every esports enthusiast to get excited about. Let's quickly recap which teams have qualified for the VCT Masters Toronto Playoffs, explore the current brackets and schedule, and discuss what viewers can expect.
- Wolves Esports vs Bilibili Gaming Recap: They Got That Dawg (er... Wolf?) In 'Em
- Paper Rex vs Team Liquid Recap: nAts is Back, But It's Not Enough
- What Teams Made the VCT Masters Toronto Playoffs? Bracket and Full Schedule
- Analysis: Fnatic Flashbacks, Wolves Wants to Win, Sentinels vs. the Entire China Region
Wolves Esports vs Bilibili Gaming Recap: They Got That Dawg (er... Wolf?) In 'Em
Maps: Ascent and Split
Rosters:
- BLG: whzy, Knight, Levius, nephh and rushia
- WOL: juicy, Lysoar, SiuFatBB, Yuicaw and Spring
Wolves and Bilibili had unfinished business to settle: BLG had eliminated them with a crushing 3:0 defeat in VCT China Stage 1. This time, WOL dominated BLG on their own Ascent pick, cruising to a clean 13:5 victory. SiuFatBB on Sova and Spring on Omen performed particularly well, and the team continued impressing with their disciplined plays and coordination off utility. In fact, WOL did not lose a single round on Ascent as Attacker. Split was a far closer game, ending at a 13:11 win for WOL, largely thanks to Spring's tactical Viper and juicy's trademark Raze skills.
Final Score: WOL 2, BLG 0
Paper Rex vs Team Liquid Recap: nAts is Back, But It's Not Enough
Maps: Split, Sunset and Lotus
Rosters:
- PRX: d4v4i, f04sakeN, something, Jinggg, PatMen
- TL: nAts, keiko, kamo, paTiTek, Serial
Team Liquid started off Masters Toronto in a bit of a pickle: star Viper player nAts experienced visa issues and could not enter the tournament for several days. Though he ultimately succeeded and returned to the roster, TL struggled with lost momentum and was not in optimal form. They narrowly grabbed Split 15:13, but it was downhill from there. Game 2, Sunset, was an absolute PRX victory sweep with a 13:5 final score.
Paper Rex is famous for its innovative team comps and unorthodox plays. While some moments in the decider matchup gave PRX fans heart attacks, the org locked in when it needed to, and Jinggg especially played well. In a 14:12 overtime on Lotus, PRX secured its Playoff place.
Final Score: PRX 2, TL 1
What Teams Made the VCT Masters Toronto Playoffs? Bracket and Full Schedule
Wolves Esports and Paper Rex's qualifications bring the Masters Toronto total to 8 Playoff teams. Of these, 4 are direct Playoff seeds who won their respective regions' VCT Stage 1 tournament, and 4 are Swiss Stage winners.
Overall, the Playoff phase will last from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 22 2025. Now that we've recapped the final two Swiss Stage matchups, here's a quick rundown of the current VCT Masters Toronto brackets and upcoming match schedule:
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- Friday, June 13 at 12 PM Eastern Time (EDT): G2 vs. Paper Rex
- Friday, June 13 at 3 PM Eastern Time (EDT): XLG vs. Sentinels
- Saturday, June 14 at 12 PM Eastern Time (EDT): Rex Regum Queon vs. Wolves Esports
- Saturday, June 14 at 3 PM Eastern Time (EDT): Fnatic vs. Gen.G Esports
Lower Bracket Round 1:
- Sunday, June 15 2025 at 12 PM Eastern Time: TBD vs TBD
- Sunday, June 15 2025 at 3 PM Eastern Time: TBD vs TBD
Related Article: Team Heretics Trash Talk Curse Strikes Again: TH vs WOL VCT Masters Toronto Recap
Analysis: Fnatic Flashbacks, Wolves Wants to Win, Sentinels vs. the Entire China Region
The VCT Masters Toronto Playoffs are double-elimination: they have an upper bracket and a lower bracket, so teams can only take a few losses before leaving the tournament entirely. As for what viewers can expect, competition will heavily intensify in the Playoffs, and several Swiss Stage teams will likely meet again in rematches.
One of the most significant storylines of Masters Toronto so far has been Wolves Esports' comeback arc. In less than a year, the team evolved from consistently placing last in VCT China to grabbing a respectable 3rd place score in 2025 Stage 1. This qualified them for VCT Masters Toronto by a hair, and WOL is proving they deserve a place on the stage. Though most VALORANT analysts considered WOL the underdogs, the team has shown they do indeed have that dawg in 'em after scaring SEN City in a matchup that was too close for comfort and clawing their way back to the Playoffs. In addition, WOL has now defeated EMEA's #2 standing (TH) and China's #2 standing (BLG), so direct Playoff seed orgs can't count them out and may be shaking in their boots.
Meanwhile, Sentinels won its two Swiss Stage matchups and qualified for the Playoffs without a loss, but its margins of victory against WOL and BLG were very slim, and fans noticed the org may not be in top form. SEN thrives on Attacker (especially with star Duelist zekken rocking Neon and Raze), but its defensive plays can be quite weak. Uniquely, every SEN opponent so far (including XLG soon) is from the China region. Sentinels has struggled to counter the regional playstyle and pacing differences, but the team is adapting without issue and maintaining confidence.
Related Article: SEN City Survives and Makes it to Masters Toronto Playoffs: Sentinels vs Bilibili Recap
Many analysts currently favor G2 Esports to win Masters Toronto. The team has enjoyed a stellar year, easily sweeping to 1st place in the VCT Americas Kickoff and VCT Americas Stage 1. Plus, they placed 2nd in Masters Bangkok, losing to T1 esports in an incredibly narrow 13:11 final matchup. G2's Playoff bracket draw against Paper Rex is advantageous for them, since PRX's performance has been undeniably inconsistent. However, PRX is known to pop off without warning, and SEN lurks on the horizon seeking revenge after its 2nd-place finishes in VCT Americas.
Finally, Fnatic fans are having flashbacks to Masters Shanghai as they find themselves locked in an identical quarterfinals matchup against Gen.G. The Shanghai pairing was a close defeat for Fnatic, but sent the team spiraling into the lower Playoff bracket, where FUT ultimately eliminated them. It will be a tough climb for FNC, but anything is possible.