VCT Masters Toronto Power Rankings: Who's the Best Team in VALORANT?
The stage is set for VALORANT Masters Toronto as the best VALORANT teams compete to become the next Masters Champion.
The teams are set for VCT Masters Toronto as 12 of the best teams from around the world venture over to Canada in their quest to lift the Masters Trophy. The VCT Masters Toronto cast features one of the most unique rosters of talent we have ever seen at an international event, as only Sentinels, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports are teams that were present at VCT Masters Bangkok. Toronto is set to feature a mix of veteran and rookie teams, all looking to secure their spot at the top of VALORANT, but what are their chances of actually making this a reality?
Here is how all 12 teams stack up going into VCT Masters Toronto, the players to watch out for, and each teams chances of making a deep run.
12. Wolves Esports
Making it to VCT Masters Toronto is a massive accomplishment for Wolves Esports. However, on the Masters Stage, they will be outpaced and outmatched by the top teams of the tournament.
There are very few expectations for this team to make any headway throughout the tournament. It is very likely that this team just go out 0-2 in the tournament. However, be sure to keep an eye out for star Controller Juicy as his flexibility to play duelists and smokes is something that can easily catch teams off guard if they do not properly prepare for this team. It's how they qualified for VCT Masters Toronto in the first place.
11. Bilibili Gaming
The VCT China region has a weaker pool of contenders at VCT Masters Toronto, unfortunately. Still, there is a little more hope for Bilibili Gaming to perform decently at the tournament compared to Wolves Esports.
While Bilibili Gaming isn’t a favorite going into VCT Masters Toronto, they are a team that should be taken seriously and could quietly sneak their way into the VCT Masters Toronto playoffs. If they are to make that happen, it would come off the back of star duelist Whzy’s aggressive play.
10. Xi Lai Gaming
XLG is a really good team that doesn’t play towards the usual aggressive style seen from VCT China teams. However, VCT Masters Toronto is extremely stacked this year, so being at the top of VALORANT in one region could still have you outmatched against the world's best. Additionally, XLG Esports is attending VCT Masters Toronto without YoU, their Sentinel player. A silver lining for Xi Lai Gaming is that they are automatically qualified for the playoff stage of VCT Masters Toronto, so they will have extra time to prep with their new five-man lineup.
If XLG is to make any semblance of a deep run in this event, it will need to come through star player Rarge.
9. Paper Rex
Their miracle run through the VT Pacific Stage 1 Lower Bracket was an impressive feat that cemented Paper Rex’s return to international play despite a tough start to 2025.
Teams will need to rely solely on their own protocols to overcome Paper Rex’s unorthodox style. It’s tough to rank Paper Rex, as there are no teams like Paper Rex. They have an incredibly high ceiling that is accompanied by one of the worst floors in VCT franchising. Fans should keep an eye out for their newest star, PatMen if they are to make a deep run in Toronto.
Additionally, Paper Rex’s ceiling is unlimited because of their playstyle. You can’t really prepare or anti-strat for Paper Rex because they don’t really follow usual protocols.
8. Team Liquid
Team Liquid is one of only three teams present at VCT Masters Bangkok to qualify for VCT Masters Toronto. Team Liquid appears to be in much stronger form compared to their performance heading into VCT Masters Bangkok. Additionally, Team Liquid has one of the game’s rising stars in the form of Controller player Keiko on the team.
Unfortunately, while Team Liquid is a significantly stronger team heading into Toronto, the rest of the field is even stronger, as they will need to improve upon their already impressive play to crack into the playoffs. Luckily for them, their first opponent
7. Gen.G Esports
The primary core of the VCT Masters Shanghai winning team remains intact, as the 2024 core of Munchkin, Karon, and t3xture stands as a strong foundation in 2025. While they aren’t as dominant as they once were in 2024, this team is still a contender to make a deep run in their return to the international stage.
If this team finds shades of their VCT Masters Shanghai form, it will be off the back of star player t3xture.
6. Heretics
This team is truly cursed and destined to be second place forever. Team Heretics was originally placed second on this Power Rankings list before the EMEA Grand Final against Fnatic. Yet, it feels like there is nothing that can stop Team Heretics from losing the Grand Final and finishing in second place. What keeps them from being higher on this list is simply their inability to hoist the EMEA trophy. However, this team has the highest ceiling to compete with our number one entry on this list.
5. MIBR
This genuinely might be the best set of three teams VCT Americas has ever sent to an international event. MIBR is the third seed from VCT Americas and remains a top-five team at VCT Masters Toronto.
Finally, you cannot ignore the fact that this team has the best player in the world in the form of Aspas. This team’s ceiling is extremely high, and they are capable of lifting the VCT Masters Toronto trophy. This is the dark horse to win VCT Masters Toronto, as the talent on this team, with Aspas, Verno, and Cortezia, is exceptionally high, considering they've been together for such a short period.
4. Rex Regum Qeon
The glow-up from Rex Regum Qeon ever since VCT franchising began in 2023 has been cool to see as the Indonesian-based esports organization makes its first VCT Masters appearance. Heading into VCT masters Toronto, Rex Regum Qeon comes in with legitimate aspirations of being able to hoist the VCT trophy in Canada.
However, what stops them from breaking into the top three primarily centers around the top three teams as a tier above the rest of the field. Still, Rex Regum Qeon has a bye into the playoff stage of VCT Masters Toronto, meaning they have more time to prep against the top teams.
3. Sentinels
This is the strongest Sentinels have looked throughout 2025. Sentinels stand as one of just three teams to have taken down G2 Esports in the 2025 VCT season. In fact, they are the only one of those three teams that is present at VCT Masters Toronto. While their consistency can be called into question, this unit of five is much more cohesive compared to the team that we saw compete at VCT Masters Bangkok.
While duelist Zekken is a reliable superstar on this team, the player that truly can take Sentinels to the top comes in the form of their Initiator N4RRATE. While 2025 has been a step back compared to his superstar days in Karmine Corp, N4RRATE’s play has dramatically improved as the year has progressed. If he can piece it all together in Toronto, you have a terrifying Sentinels team.
2. Fnatic
Fnatic is back to the top in Europe after a dominant 3-0 sweep over Team Heretics in the EMEA Stage One Grand Final.
While this team’s core of Alfajer, Chronicle, and leader Boaster have been able to lift the Masters trophy back in 2023, there isn’t a true x-factor on this team that instills confidence that they can be the best in the world. However, what puts this team in second place is the fact that their ability to play fundamentally sound VALORANT is so high. In a stacked tournament, the best bet is going with consistency, and that's Fnatic.
1. G2 Esports
They are definitely the best team in the world right now, as no other team can match their fundamentals.
They currently have the best all-around IGL in the world in Valyn, and the supporting cast is all stellar at their positions. Jawgemo provides the x-factor from the duelist role. Leaf and Trent remain consistent forces at the top of the leaderboards, while JonahP provides timely support and utility usage for everyone else.
This is the team to be at VCT Masters Toronto, and if teams want to take down G2 Esports, they can’t just play perfect VALORANT. They need to play to a level that has yet to be reached in 2025.
