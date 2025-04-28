VALORANT Season 2025 Act 3 Map Pool, Ranked Reset, Release Date
VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 is almost here, and it will shake up the competitive meta with agent changes, new in-game features and a fresh map rotation. The update will also include a soft rank reset and mark the halfway point of VALORANT's yearly competitive format. Let's explore everything to know about VALORANT Season 25 Act 3, including its release date, what updates players can expect, how it will change the meta and more.
How Will VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 Change the Esports Meta?
Fracture is traditionally one of the easiest maps for attackers to execute on. Due to its unconventional setup, sites are located in between two attacker entrances, making it incredibly simple for teams to pinch during executes. Sunset, however, is another story. Rotating Sunset back into the meta will force attacking teams to more carefully plan their executes since B-site especially is easy to lock down and defending teams no longer have to worry about pinch pressure as long as they control mid.
In addition, the upcoming Act will contain several major Patches, each affecting the meta in unique ways. We know from developer statements that the VALORANT team is especially focused on Deadlock and Harbor, with both likely receiving buffs. Riot Games also wants to ensure "the skill cap remains high," so some changes could relate to aim and weapon mechanics.
When Does VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 Release?
According to the in-game Act calendar, VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 will be released on April 30, 2025, at 7:30 AM ET. Exact release times may vary based on unforeseen events or the player's server location. Here's a quick conversion for additional time zones:
- PT: 4:30 AM
- CT: 6:30 AM
- Brazil: 8:30 AM
- CET: 1:30 PM
- China: 7:30 PM
- JST/KST: 8:30 PM
Players can view a live countdown to Season 25 Act 3's end date by viewing their Competitive tab.
VALORANT Season 25 Act 3
Now that we've explored a brief rundown of how Season 25 Act 3 will affect the meta and when it releases, let's explore some of the key changes players can expect from the rollout.
Agent Changes
VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 will include plenty of patches, the first being Patch 10.09. While we don't know the full Patch contents for the Season, developers have spoken about Agents they want to adjust and hinted at potential changes. One such character is Deadlock, whose sonic sensors and overall kit will be a huge focus throughout the first half of 2025. Another is Harbor, who has one of VALORANT's lowest win and pick rates. The VALORANT team wishes to make him "more satisfying to play."
New Map Rotation
According to VALORANT's official X.com account, the Season 25 Act 3 update will shake things up with a fresh map rotation. Fracture, a map known for its incredibly fast rotates, flank opportunities and pinch-pressure site pushes, will exit players' competitive queues. Sunset, which boasts a crucial wide-open mid-section and requires coordinated executes, will replace it. This means the full map lineup is as follows:
VALORANT Season 25 Act 3 Map Pool:
- Ascent
- Haven
- Icebox
- Lotus
- Pearl
- Split
- Sunset
New Battlepass
Like every VALORANT Act, Season 2025 Act 3 will include a fully refreshed Battlepass. VALORANT Battlepasses contain a host of cosmetic goodies and have multiple tiers. They usually include:
- One free skin line
- Several paid skin lines
- A melee weapon
- Sprays
- Player cards
- Titles
- Flex items
While players can obtain some Battlepass items for free, they must upgrade to the paid tier to complete the collection. VALORANT Battlepass upgrades usually cost around 1,000 VALORANT Points, or about 10 USD. Prices may vary in other regions.
Will VALORANT Players Get Information About a New Agent in Season 2025 Act 3?
VALORANT confirmed in its Season 2025 roadmap video that Tejo isn't the only new addition players can expect this year. Developers briefly chatted about multiple upcoming Agents, referring to "them" and stating "you're going to get a couple more." These characters reportedly have "new and exciting playstyles that we can shine a light on, but we're not quite ready to reveal any more information." One of these new agents may be released during Season 2025 Act 3, and even if they don't, players will likely spot some agent teasers, such as player cards or splash art.
Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Rank Reset
The upcoming Act will include a soft competitive rank reset, meaning players will enter it with an 'unranked' badge and must play several matches to earn their ranked title back. If users weren't ranked during the previous Act, they must play five competitive matches to earn their rank. However, if users ended Season 2025 Act II with a set rank, they will only need to complete one game to rank in.
Players may notice that they rank in a few tiers lower than in the previous Act. This is normal, and it's intended to filter inactive players out of the Ranked ecosystem and ensure everyone's rank is accurate. Your rank will not undergo a hard reset until an unspecified mid-Season date. However, Season 25 Act 3 brings players closer to the middle of the year, so play carefully, as a Ranked reset may follow soon after it ends.
Related Article: VALORANT Ranked Mode Explained
New Premier Mode Schedule
Premier Mode will also enter another phase in Season 25 Act 3. Teams will receive a fresh start, an updated itinerary and an accompanying map rotation. Here's a rundown of the VALORANT Premier Mode schedule in Season 25 Act 3:
- Week 1 (May 1-7): Haven
- Week 2 (May 14-18): Lotus
- Week 3 (May 21-25): Sunset
- Week 4 (May 28-June 1): Pearl
- Week 5 (June 4-8): Icebox
- Week 6 (June 11-15): Ascent
- Week 7 (June 18-21): Split
- Week 8 (June 22): Playoffs
Related Article: VALORANT Has Added Replay System Icons
New Skin Lines
VALORANT will release several new skin lines during Season 25 Act 3. While we know for certain these skin lines will arrive, no information about them is currently public.
Is a Gifting Feature Coming to VALORANT?
Dataminers have identified a Gifting Mechanic hidden in VALORANT's code. Since these leaks happened recently, it's possible VALORANT players could gain the ability to gift their friends skins in Season 25 Act 3.