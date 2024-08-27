The Vyse Update: Valorant 9.04 Patch Notes
VALORANT's 2024 VCT season may be over, but there's still plenty in the game's future to be excited about. Patch 9.04 will arrive with a new agent, Premier timeout changes, console updates and plenty of quality-of-life fixes. Here's everything we know about the update, when it will release and what changes it includes!
When does VALORANT Patch 9.04 release?
VALORANT Patch 9.04 will arrive on Wednesday August 28 2024. It will have a staggered release with times depending upon server region. Here's a list of Patch 9.04's release times in each timezone:
Patch 9.04 release times:
- PT: 1:00 P.M.
- ET: 4:00 P.M.
- CEST: 10:00 P.M.
- CST: 4:00 A.M.
- JST: 5:00 A.M.
- KST: 5:00 A.M.
Who is VALORANT's newest agent Vyse?
VALORANT's new Sentinel Vyse arrives in Patch 9.04. Vyse is a monstrous agent with metal manipulation powers. Her abilities and ultimate force players to prioritize mindful site pushes and pistol use. According to official patch notes, "Vyse will be released to regions in a staggered rollout starting from 8/28 at 1 PM PT."
Vyse Abilities:
- Arc Rose: EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.
- Shear: EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating.
- Razorvine: EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it.
- Steel Garden: EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.
What is changing in Premier Mode in VALORANT Patch 9.04?
Premier Mode is receiving some important updates in Patch 9.04. In the past, each team in a Premier match had only one timeout to use during each half. Teams will now have 2 tactical timeouts each to use at any point during a Premier match. In the event that the match progresses into overtime, teams will gain 1 additional timeout to use. These changes also apply to Tournament Mode custom games. VALORANT developers have also fixed small Premier mode system bugs.
Premier adjustments in VALORANT Patch 9.04:
- Teams now have 2 tactical timeouts that they can call at any time.
- If the game goes into OT, each team is given 1 additional tactical timeout.
- Fixed an issue where the schedule would sometimes scroll inconsistently when collapsing/expanding weeks
What quality-of-life changes and bug fixes are included in VALORANT Patch 9.04?
VALORANT Patch 9.04 implements several bug fixes on PC for agents Skye, Neon and KAY/O. Additional Patch 9.04 bug fixes target maps Abyss, Icebox and Lotus. The Combat Report, Minimap and New Player Tutorial have also been adjusted.
Patch 9.04 agent bug fixes:
- Skye: fixed an issue where Seekers would not consume ultimate points.
- Neon: fixed an issue with Neon's High Gear where she could recieve an extra ult charge.
- KAY/O: fixed an issue with Flash/Drive showing a second explosion if it is thrown behind a wall.
Patch 9.04 map bug fixes:
- Abyss:
- Fixed several areas around Mid and A Site to prevent agent abilities from going through walls.
- Updated the pre-round barriers around the edges of the map to be more visible.
- Updated an area around B Main to prevent agents camping spots out of bounds.
- Icebox:
- Fixed a geometry gap in A Main.
- Lotus:
- Fixed a visual issue where agents were floating next to the rope when using the ascender line.
Patch 9.04 general bug fixes:
- Combat Report: Fixed an issue where spike icons would not show on the combat report when killed by spike explosion damage.
- Minimap: Fixed a minimap issue where parts of the minimap were not covered by Nearsight abilities if the player leaves the area they were affected in (such as using the Bind teleporters).
- Scoreboard: Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would show a white box icon on a disconnected player if they disconnected from the game.
- New Player Tutorial: Adjusted and fixed lighting around the New Player Experience Haven level.
Patch 9.04 combat report changes:
- Pressing M3 now will open up the additional details panel of the combat report (previously Tab+M3).
What VALORANT Console updates are in Patch 9.04?
VALORANT Console is changing Sova and Astra's agent mechanics in Patch 9.04. In addition, Split is entering VALORANT Console's Unrated and Swift Play queues. Further updates will flesh out the Competitive system and ranked gameplay. Patch 9.04 also fixes many VALORANT Console bugs — a full list can be found on VALORANT's official patch notes.
VALORANT Console Patch 9.04 agent changes:
- Sova: There are now reduced spikes in rotational speed after firing each shot of Hunter’s Fury.
- Astra: Cosmic Divide’s wall placement now prioritizes player input, allowing you to better control the placement of the ability.
VALORANT Console Patch 9.04 Competitive changes:
- We added the Season Dropdown to your Act Rank and Leaderboard pages so you can check out your previous Act Rank History.
Stay tuned for more details as VALORANT Patch 9.04 releases.