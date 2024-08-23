VYSE Grip: Full New Agent Breakdown
Riot Games is capping off a thrilling VALORANT Champions Tour season with a long-awaited reveal. On August 23, 2024, the studio introduced VALORANT's new agent at VALORANT Champions 2024: Seoul. Vyse will arrive soon and shake up the game's meta. Here's everything we know about VALORANT's newest agent Vyse including her backstory, abilities and release date. Let's dive in!
Who is VALORANT's new agent Vyse?
Vyse, previously known as Agent 26, is VALORANT's newest agent. She is a Sentinel. Sentinel agents help teams defend plant sites and preserve map space. She has a purple, yellow and metallic silver color scheme. Her design includes rose and thorn motifs. She wears a sharp, futuristic helmet over her face. Vyse's abilities revolve around her powers which can manipulate metal.
VALORANT released a new cinematic titled "All Paths End Here" to introduce Vyse and her abilities. According to VALORANT lore, Vyse was found after an anomalous event in Myeongdong, Seoul. Jett, Yoru and Chamber confronted her and Vyse later joined VALORANT.
When does Vyse release in VALORANT?
Vyse will arrive in VALORANT with Episode 9 Act II on August 27/28, 2024. The update's exact arrival time will depend on individual VALORANT server time zones. We've compiled a handy list of exact Vyse release times and dates for each VALORANT time zone below!
Vyse release times in each region:
August 28, 2024
- US West (PST): 6:00 A.M.
- US East (EST): 9:00 A.M.
- Brazil (UTC -3): 10:00 A.M.
August 29, 2024
- UK (BST): 4:00 A.M.
- Europe (CEST): 5:00 A.M.
- India (IST): 2:30 A.M.
- China (CST): 5:00 A.M.
- Korea (KST): 6:00 A.M.
- Japan (JST): 6:00 A.M
What are Vyse's abilities in VALORANT?
Vyse's abilities revolve around her metal manipulation powers and Sentinel role. They preserve space, slow enemy pushes and protect plant sites. Her kit includes three base abilities: Razorvine, Shear and Arc Rose. Razorvine sets an invisible metal trap which will emerge and damage players as they walk through it. Shear places an invisible wall which activates once an enemy walks through it. Arc Rose places a hidden rose which can be activated to blind all players with it in their field of vision.
Vyse's Ultimate, Steel Garden, jams enemy primary weapons within a close area after a windup period. The ultimate requires 8 ult points to charge. Players attempting to shoot after being hit with this ultimate will see a circular icon over their crosshair indicating their gun is disabled. The ability does not affect secondary weapons, abilities or melees, so players will have to strategize to win rounds without their trusty Vandals and Phantoms.
Related Article: VALORANT Patch 9.03: All Notes; Release Times
Vyse ability descriptions:
Razorvine (C)
- "EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it."
Shear (Q)
- "EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating."
Arc Rose (E)
- "EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a hidden Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED."
Steel Garden (X)
- "EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup."
What is Vyse's Agent Gear?
Several items will release with Vyse as part of her Agent Contract. We don't have images of these yet, but we do have a list according to reputable leaker @ValorantUpdated on Twitter.
Vyse Contract Agent Gear:
- Tier 1: "Jammed" Spray
- Tier 2: "VALORANT Vyse" Player Card
- Tier 3: "Tempered" Title
- Tier 4: "Arts and Crafts" Spray
- Tier 5: 2,000 Kingdom Credits
- Tier 6: "Metal Petals" Gun Buddy
- Tier 7: "Vyse" Spray
- Tier 8: "Metalweaver" Title
- Tier 9: "A History Erased" Player Card
- Tier 10: "Steel Resolve" Classic Gun Skin
Stay tuned for more details on Vyse and Episode 9 Act II as they release. We're here to keep you informed on all VALORANT in-game updates and esports news!