Esports illustrated

Where Is Vyse From In Valorant?

Here is what is known about the mysterious agent's backstory.

Olivia Richman

Vyse is the 25th agent in VALORANT (well 26 if you count missing Agent 8). We've been seeing plenty of gameplay of the Sentinel that traps and disarms her enemies. But gamers are still a bit curious about the mysterious agent's backstory.

Where Is Vyse From?

We've been seeing leaks and hints regarding Vyse and her abilites for months. The signature vine-like traps have been haunting players' dreams. We finally saw them in full force two weeks ago in Vyse's reveal and gameplay trailers. But what did we learn about her backstory?

Vyse doesn't show her face or say much about herself in the reveal. instead, she threatens Jett and other agents to come face her, confidently saying she can even sense the hidden agents around her. But who is the agent behind the mask?

It's believed that Vyse is from South Korea based on the elements seen in the above trailer. This would also explain why Jett is so prevalent. It would be interesting to learn more about Vyse's backstory and how it intertwines with Jett in South Korea but that is currently still a mystery.

Vyse South Korea

Fans thought we'd learn more about Vyse when she was released but her age and backstory are still unknown. It's possible Riot will slowly reveal more lore as time goes on and we can also study voice lines to see how she interacts with other agents. She has admitted to studying robotics and knowing about Chaos Theory, which points to nonlinear events in the universe.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/VALORANT