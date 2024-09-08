Where Is Vyse From In Valorant?
Vyse is the 25th agent in VALORANT (well 26 if you count missing Agent 8). We've been seeing plenty of gameplay of the Sentinel that traps and disarms her enemies. But gamers are still a bit curious about the mysterious agent's backstory.
Where Is Vyse From?
We've been seeing leaks and hints regarding Vyse and her abilites for months. The signature vine-like traps have been haunting players' dreams. We finally saw them in full force two weeks ago in Vyse's reveal and gameplay trailers. But what did we learn about her backstory?
Vyse doesn't show her face or say much about herself in the reveal. instead, she threatens Jett and other agents to come face her, confidently saying she can even sense the hidden agents around her. But who is the agent behind the mask?
It's believed that Vyse is from South Korea based on the elements seen in the above trailer. This would also explain why Jett is so prevalent. It would be interesting to learn more about Vyse's backstory and how it intertwines with Jett in South Korea but that is currently still a mystery.
Fans thought we'd learn more about Vyse when she was released but her age and backstory are still unknown. It's possible Riot will slowly reveal more lore as time goes on and we can also study voice lines to see how she interacts with other agents. She has admitted to studying robotics and knowing about Chaos Theory, which points to nonlinear events in the universe.