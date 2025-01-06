What is Flex? New VALORANT Item Explained
VALORANT is becoming more expressive than ever with a new cosmetic category. 'Flex' items will allow players to style on enemies and teammates alike while letting their individual personalities shine. Here's everything users need to know about VALORANT Flex, how to use them, where to get them and more.
What is VALORANT Flex?
'Flex' is a new cosmetic category coming to VALORANT in Season 2025 Act I. The update, arriving on January 8 2025, will include several Flex options. According to Riot Games, "Flex is a new cosmetic content type in the form of handheld objects that players can use to further express themselves in the game."
How can I equip a VALORANT Flex?
Equipping a VALORANT Flex is quite easy: players must first bind it to the in-game Spray wheel. Up to four Flex can be bound at once, and players can mix and match Flex and Sprays. To use a Flex in-game, simply interact with its wheel icon the same way one would with a Spray.
How to Get the Free VALORANT Flex
All VALORANT players will recieve a free Flex on the week of January 8 to celebrate this new cosmetic update. Users don't need to do anything special to receive the item; they can simply log on to VALORANT and it will automatically appear in their inventory.
Where to Get VALORANT Flex
Aside from the free VALORANT Flex, players can obtain one more in-game as of January 8 2025. The Stellar Dendrite Flex is an exclusive reward in the Season 2025 Act I Battlepass. It's important to note that players will have to pay 1,000 VALORANT Points (about 10 USD) to unlock this track and complete each previous tier access the Flex.
The VALORANT team has confirmed they plan to include Flex in future Battlepass releases, and additional Flex may appear in the Season 2025 Act I Battlepass.
Do VALORANT Flex Have Any In-Game Advantages?
Riot Games clearly states in official communications that Flex do not give players any unfair in-game advantages. According to the game's developers:
- Flex animations are not visible in the third-person perspective.
- Flex do not alter a player's hitbox.
- Flex do not increase player movement speed.