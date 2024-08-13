VALORANT's New Wonderstallion Bundle Brings Whimsical Fun
VALORANT's Night Market will arrive on August 19, and players are already excited about all the skins they can add to their collections. It seems the Night Market won't have the only skins players can look forward to — information about VALORANT's newest bundle is finally here, and it's a far cry from the sleek metallic skin sets the community is used to!
The upcoming Wonderstallion bundle will refresh the game with unicorns, rainbows, stars and a comically large hammer melee. Here's everything we know about the bundle, where to buy it, how much it costs and what it includes!
When will the VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle release?
As of now, we have no info on when the VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle will release. However, we can estimate from previous bundles as well as the bundle's fleshed-out graphics that it will arrive within the next few patches.
Related Article: The VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle Is Here
What does the VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle look like?
The Wonderstallion bundle is cheerful with a recurring unicorn motif. The guns sport bright ombre purple, blue and pink backgrounds. Graphics including stars, rainbows and unicorns dance across the set's surfaces while metallic silver accents bring the designs together. The bundle may have a finisher or upgradeable levels, but this is currently unknown.
The Wonderstallion set's melee weapon is a chunky hammer straight out of a comedy movie. The top of the weapon has a blocky unicorn head with a flat surface to bonk enemies with. VALORANT players can certainly get some silly and goofy kills with this item!
What is included in the VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle?
The Wonderstallion bundle includes four gun skins, a player card, a spray, a gun buddy and a melee weapon. It may also have upgradeable tiers, but this is unknown.
The VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle includes:
- Wonderstallion Vandal
- Wonderstallion Spectre
- Wonderstallion Frenzy
- Wonderstallion Guardian
- Wonderstallion Melee Hammer
- Wonderstallion Spray
- Wonderstallion Player Card
How much does the VALORANT Wonderstallion bundle cost?
We have no information yet on how much the Wonderstallion bundle will cost. The skin bundle's cost will depend on whether it is Select, Deluxe, Premium, Exclusive or Ultra tier. Each tier of VALORANT bundles has a different price and includes varied items. Since the bundle contains multiple accessories, we know it must be at least Deluxe tier. It is likely to be Exclusive or Ultra tier as it includes a spray, a player card and a gun buddy.
The various bundle tiers are priced as follows:
- Select: 2,930-5,725 VP
- Deluxe: 4,270-9,150 VP
- Premium: 7,100-13,625 VP
- Exclusive: 8,700-14,600 VP
- Ultra: 9,900-19,400 VP
Players can also buy individual items from the bundle, like a single gun skin, for a lower cost.
How can players buy the Wonderstallion bundle?
Players can buy the Wonderstallion bundle by accessing the VALORANT Shop. To open the Shop, launch VALORANT and navigate to the Store button on the bottom left of your home screen. Once it arrives, the Wonderstallion bundle should appear in the store's Featured banner tab to purchase.
Stay tuned for more information on the Wonderstallion bundle as we approach its arrival! We're here to inform you of all VALORANT in-game updates and esports news. Until next time, may all your teammates have comms, and may your night market contain all the skins on your wishlist!