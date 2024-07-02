VALORANT Xbox Servers Are Down for the First Time Since Launch
VALORANT Console is thriving since it's beta release on June 14th. Players are enjoying the classic VALORANT formula on a new platform, and the game is gathering a devoted player base. However, like any game's beta, VALORANT Console requires downtime to fix issues and may face server overloads. On July 2nd 2024, VALORANT Console Xbox users are experiencing difficulties as its servers go through downtime. Here's everything we know about the situation.
When did VALORANT Console Xbox servers go down?
VALORANT Console's Xbox servers went down on July 2nd, 2024 sometime between 2:00 and 3:00 P.M. EST. At 2:42 P.M. EST, VALORANT news account @ValorIntel posted that VALORANT Console Xbox servers were down. There is no information on whether this shutdown was a planned maintenance period or a result of a fix / patching issue.
When will VALORANT Console Xbox servers be back up?
No set time is known for the VALORANT Console Xbox servers to reopen. Very little information is available about the situation's cause, and without an idea of this, estimating when servers will once again go live will be difficult. As of 3:15 P.M. EST, the servers have been shut down for over 45 minutes.
What issues will players experience on VALORANT Console currently?
Until the shutdown is resolved, VALORANT Console players will be unable to play any VALORANT games. Players also cannot log into their VALORANT Console accounts even on Microsoft and Xbox's PC platforms. Some players were in ranked games when VALORANT Console's Xbox servers shut down. We don't know how Riot Games will handle these games canceled mid-match. Based on previous similar shutdown situations on VALORANT's PC version, players can hope their ELO will be unaffected.
Maintenance shutdowns and server downtime are common for beta-stage titles. Hopefully, VALORANT Console's Xbox version will be back up and running as soon as possible so players can enjoy the ranked grind. Stay tuned for updates as this situation progresses and for more VALORANT esports news!