How To Get More VALORANT XP: 'Squad Boosted' Event
VALORANT is always more fun with a friend. From now until January 2025, players in a party of two or more will gain additional XP in a new 'Squad Boosted' event. Here's everything we know about VALORANT 'Squad Boosted', how long it will last, what modes it works in and how it benefits users.
What is VALORANT's Squad Boosted XP Event?
VALORANT's 'Squad Boosted' event intends to reward players for queuing up with their friends and rank-up teams. The event will give extra VALORANT XP to VALORANT parties of more than one person. It will benefit players in all modes (Ranked, Unrated, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and more) and will be great for leveling up newer accounts.
How long will the VALORANT 'Squad Boosted' event last?
The VALORANT 'Squad Boosted' event will run from now (December 12 2024) to 2:00 PST (5:00 EST) on January 7 2025.
Does the Squad Boosted VALORANT event affect Ranked ELO?
No, players' ranked ELO gain and loss will not be affected by the 'Squad Boosted' event. In other words, players will not gain any additional ELO for queueing up in a squad, nor will they lose more ELO after a bad game with friends.
Related Article: Fortnite: The Best Weapons in Ballistic Mode
What does VALORANT XP do?
VALORANT XP helps the player progress through in-game quests, level up and obtain various rewards. It is necessary to complete Daily and Weekly missions which reward the user with Kingdom Credits they can use to upgrade cosmetics and purchase from the Accessory Shop. In addition, XP contributes to the player's Battlepass progression, where they can unlock free and paid skins, cosmetics, VALORANT points, kingdom credits and more.
XP also helps level up the player's account faster and fulfills Agent Contract tiers. Completed Agent Contract levels will grant the player unique cosmetics and help them unlock new characters.
All VALORANT Squad Boosted Event Rewards
The 'Squad Boosted' event has several tiers. Players in a party of two recieve the smallest benefits, while five-player stacks earn the most additional rewards. It's important to note that parties of four members cannot compete in VALORANT's Competitive ranked mode. All party-specific XP gains are listed below:
Party Size/XP Gain:
- 2 players: 8% additional XP
- 3 players: 12% additional XP
- 4 players (unrated/non-comp only): 16% additional XP
- 5 players: 20% additional XP