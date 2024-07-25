Valorant Helmet Turns Heads at Spa F1 Grand Prix
Japanese F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda made a splash in the gaming world today by revealing a Valorant-themed helmet he will be wearing during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (referred to as Spa).
Amidst the Red Bull and other sponsor logos, the helmet features a drawing of Jett with the floating knives from her ultimate ability.
Over the last year, Valorant has proven to be popular with a surprising number of high profile figures. Both Elon Musk and Ben Affleck attended last year's VCT finals in Los Angeles
DJ Zedd not only plays the game at a high level, but collaborated with Riot to create a skin line for the Spectrum collection.
The F1 Belgian Grand Prix will take play on Sunday, July 28 with practice races taking place on Friday and Saturday. Fans looking to catch a glimpse of the Valorant helmet can tune into the race on ESPN.