Wildgate is Finally Here: Launch Time, Release Date, PC Specs and Everything You Need to Know
Hot Girl Summer is out, and "Space Crime Summer" is in. Moonshot Games' extraction shooter Wildgate, which many netizens have described as 'Sea of Thieves in Space,' is about to hit digital shelves. Its developers also have experience with esports titles including Overwatch, Starcraft and World of Warcraft, indicating possible esports potential. Here's a last-minute recap of Wildgate's release date, launch time, cost and mechanics.
Wildgate Release Date
According to an official website release, Wildgate is launching on Tuesday, July 22 2025. In some Eastern European and Asian regions, this translates to a Wednesday, July 23 launch date. The game's developers encourage players to "Say goodbye to Unnecessarily Lawful Spring and hello to Space Crime Summer," and also released a statement:
"Since we first announced Wildgate earlier this year, the question of "so...when is this game releasing?" has been near constant from friends, family, and fellow prospectors alike. We've been deeply humbled by your excitement these past few months, and now we're absolutely over the moon (heh, space pun) to be able to mark our calendars together."
What Time Does Wildgate Release?
Wildgate's official release time is 8:00 AM PDT. This time will vary depending on server region and the player's location, so here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): 8 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 11 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 4 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 5 PM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 12 AM (Next day)
Players can add Wildgate to their wish list on all platforms to receive an instant notification as soon as it goes live.
What Platforms is Wildgate On?
Wildgate is available on PC and Console. Here's a quick recap of its platform compatibility:
- PC via Steam
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
What Specs Does Wildgate Need?
To run successfully, Wildgate requires the following PC or Console specs:
- OS: Windows 10 or above
- CPU/Processor: Intel Core i5-4440 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or above; 64-bit
- RAM/Memory: 8 GB
- GPU/Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti [4 GB] or Radeon RX 570 [4 GB] or Intel Arc A380 [6 GB] or above
- DirectX: Version 12
- SSD/HDD/Storage Space: 15 GB
- Internet connection
Is Wildgate Free-To-Play?
No, Wildgate is not a free-to-play game. Its developers classify it as a premium title, meaning players must pay to access it.
How Much Does Wildgate Cost?
Wildgate will reportedly cost 29.99 USD (about 41.04 CAD; about 25.65 Euro) on all platforms. The Moonshot Games team does note that "pricing may vary slightly depending on region."
The Wildgate Renegade Bundle is DLC that players can bundle with their purchase. This game edition costs about 49.99 USD, and it is also available as a 20.00 USD upgrade. It includes cosmetics like Prospector outfits and ship adjustments.
How is Wildgate Different from Other Extraction Shooters?
Wildgate's Steam page summarizes the title by saying:
"[Wildgate is] a PVP multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. Evade deadly environmental hazards, search for powerful weapons and ship upgrades, and be the first crew to escape with the Artifact... or the last crew left flying."
Of course, it wouldn't be an extraction shooter without gunplay. There are plenty of opportunities for Wildgate Prospectors to hit trickshots and 1v1 enemies. However, sheer aim isn't the only way to win. Wildgate players can "outsmart, outrun, or outgun" their opponents, and it's possible to win by being the last team standing.
Unlike traditional FPS titles, Wildgate players must interact with an ever-changing environment rife with cosmic storms, "Reach Leeches," lava asteroids and more threats. Players' ships are also a key part of their in-game combat. They can heavily customize them and create different builds (for example, the tankier Bastion or the damage-heavy Hunter). Plus, players must continually upkeep and repair their ships throughout every match.
Will Wildgate Make it? Industry Impact
The Extraction Shooter genre is a largely neglected esports niche, with many FPS, MOBA and Hero Shooter titles stealing the spotlight. Escape from Tarkov is perhaps the most famous and will likely serve as Wildgate's main competitor.
Wildgate's development team, Moonshot Games, has extensive experience with esports titles. The studio's employees have worked on games including Overwatch, StarCraft and World of Warcraft, and some previously contributed to Blizzard and Riot Games. This could give it a competitive edge in the industry, and Wildgate also offers a unique, lighthearted aesthetic that heavily contrasts with grittier options like Tarkov.
That being said, it has been challenging for new multiplayer games to gain traction in the mainstream over the past few years. Spectre Divide, XDefiant and Concord all flopped within a short period, and mecha shooter Mecha BREAK may be next. Another highly-anticipated extraction shooter, Bungie's Marathon, is also facing severe delays and possible cancellation. These games often struggle with repetitive issues, such as releasing too quickly and failing to retain players after launch. Indeed, the hard part isn't getting a player base but keeping it.
In the broad 'shooter' space, Wildgate has free-to-play competition. Concord's high price point of around 40 USD heavily contributed to its swift demise. However, it's hard to predict whether Wildgate's premium status will have a similar effect, since Escape from Tarkov costs 50 USD for its Standard Edition.
At a lower price, this could attract Tarkov's existing and prospective players to migrate. However, several variables remain. Is the Extraction Shooter genre large enough to survive a splintering player base between two titles? In addition, will catering to die-hard Extraction fans be enough to survive in an environment where FPS games have more players to court? Only time will tell.