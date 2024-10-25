Fans Frustrated by WoW 20th Anniversary Mount's Price Tag
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, Blizzard kicked off an event that runs from now until January 6. During that time, you can run a reimagined Blackrock Depths raid, earn currency to unlock the iconic Tier 2 armor sets from Vanilla WoW, and earn a plethora of new achievements.
Along with all that, a new mount hit the shop in the form of the Trader's Gilded Brutosaur. This exotic dinosaur comes with a 20th anniversary-themed harness and acts as a mailbox and auction house, two things that give it some nice versaility. The downside is the fact it costs an eye-popping $90, and that number increases all the way to $134 in Canada.
Like the anniversary event itself, Blizzard confirmed it'll stick around in the shop through January 6, so there's time to save up for it either through buying WoW Tokens with your in-game gold or spending real money on it.
Is the Brutosaur Worth It?
It's ultimately up to you if the dinosaur is worth buying, but there aren't many mounts around that can do what it can do. A different version of this Brutosaur was available in the past, but considering it's long gone, this is another opportunity for you to grab the portable auction house.
Reactions from the WoW community are expectedly mixed. Some players are outraged at the notion that a game with such a high subscription price would charge so much for a digital cosmetic that offers a real advantage in the game. However, other evidence has shown that plenty of players are happy to pay for the status symbol.
There's no question it costs a pretty penny, but it's something that could easily get a lot of use once you purchase it. It's an easier pill to swallow if you can purchase it using in-game gold, but it's easily over $1 million gold if you go that route. No matter what your decision is, you have a few months to decide before it goes away.
If you want a mount that offers less versatility than the Brutosaur, but one that's available free of charge, you should consider going after the Coldflame Tempest. This mount is available after completing eight of the anniversary achievements. These achievements are more time consuming than difficult, so you should be able to get them all done well before the event wraps up.