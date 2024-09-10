10 Best DPS to Play in Nerub'ar Palace
World of Warcraft's 10th expansion 'The War Within' is here and after a few weeks of having very little to do beyond questing; mythic dungeons and normal/heroic raiding is finally here. Of course, the most important part of playing a game like World of Warcraft (not actually) is to completely disregard fun and enjoyment to abuse the most powerful specs in content that isn't hard enough to require doing that.
That's why we're going to take a look at the ten best specs heading into the beginning of Nerub'ar Palace progression in season 1. This list is subject to change over time as more and more balancing updates go through over the course of the season.
1. Arcane Mage
Arcane mage is the hardest DPS spec in the game to play. It should only be considered by players who are confident in their skill level. That said, if you're confident you can play it right, it's a phenomenal choice right now.
Arcane mage currently boasts insanely high single-target burst damage and is the best in the game in that category. They recently received reworked hero talents and a brand new tier set that have helped make them even more powerful.
2. Augmentation Evoker
Augmentation evoker broke the game for three straight seasons when it was introduced in Dragonflight season 2. It's not quite as strong in The War Within, but is still shaping up to be extremely powerful and a must-have spec in any composition.
The power of augmentation evoker comes from its uniqueness. It's the only spec in the game that does what it does, so as long as what it does is balanced in a way that's useful, it's almost guaranteed to always be a meta spec.
It's got a unique playstyle and concept and is balanced very strongly at the moment. This is a great choice for any DPS player.
3. Enhancement Shaman
Shaman was in one of the worst spots of any class throughout most of the The War Within testing phase. However, a rework and a bunch of buffs shortly before The War Within went live has propelled all three shaman specs into powerful and respectable positions.
Shaman joins warrior as the only two classes with multiple specs on this list (spoiler alert: elemental is coming up later). Enhancement received some hero talent reworks and a brand new tier set that is much better and more powerful than the original tier set they had.
It boasts strong single target and good cleave and even some raid-wide utility in the form of Skyfury — a new spell that is replacing the forever iconic Windfury Totem.
4. Assassination Rogue
After a very long time of outlaw being the best rogue spec, a new champion has finally emerged. This time it's the often-forgotten, assassination rogue.
While their hero talents are fairly underwhelming, they are balanced quite strongly, have a solid tier set, and bring a useful form of raid utility in Atrophic Poison.
5. Arms Warrior
Arms Warrior has received a good amount of changes over the course of The War Within testing cycle. They're currently in a strong position with a solid tier set and great single target, cleave, and burst damage.
With useful raid utility in the form of Rallying Cry, Battle Shout, and the occasionally impactful Spell Reflection, Arms Warrior is a great pickup for any raid composition early in The War Within.
6. Beast Mastery Hunter
Beast Mastery Hunter is known for being the easiest spec in the entire game. It's also not been in a fantastic spot recently in Dragonflight. Due to being neglected and underpowered throughout all of Dragonflight, BM hunters received an extensive amount of changes heading into The War Within.
These changes have resulted in a spec that's in a much better place, conceptually and balance-wise. Hunter's Mark isn't the most useful piece of raid utility by any means, but it is better than nothing.
7. Windwalker Monk
Windwalker Monk is known for being neglected and forgotten by Blizzard as an expansion goes on. They tend to start expansions strongly and then fizzle away as other specs get buffed and they get nothing.
That fate may be on the cards once again in The War Within as Windwalker will be entering this expansion in a strong state. They have great defensive options to go along with a strong damage profile and some decent raid utility in the form of Mystic Touch and Tiger's Lust.
They have some of the best on-demand burst single target and AoE damage in the entire game and are looking to be one of the strongest melee options in season 1.
8. Fury Warrior
The other warrior dps spec makes the list at number 8. Fury warrior is not quite as strong as Arms, but is still in a strong spot and is a solid pickup by any melee dps player.
They have a solid new tier set and bring the same raid utility that Arms does. You can't go wrong with having a fury warrior in your raid composition.
9. Affliction Warlock
It's rare in modern WoW that an affliction warlock gets any sort of spotlight over demonology or destruction. One of those rare occasions is happening today, as affliction is by far the best warlock spec in season 1 of The War Within.
Along with their new hero talents and tier set, they have received a complete rework and overhaul to their entire design. This has created a much stronger and more fluid spec. Balance-wise they are also in a good spot dealing strong damage. They have phenomenal single target and great burst damage with the option to flex to AoE and do well there if needed.
They also, of course, have access to an extensive list of raid utility as a warlock. Soulstones, summoning party members, Demonic Gateway, and a few different curses are up their sleeves.
10. Elemental Shaman
The other shaman dps spec makes this list as well, with elemental clocking in at number ten. Just like enhancement, it was in a scary and terrible place for most of The War Within testing phase, but did eventually receive a crucial rework that has left it in a far better place.
In addition to the rework, elemental shaman is also getting access to the new Skyfury ability which allows them to provide much-needed raid utility that they lacked in the past.