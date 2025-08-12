The Best DPS in The War Within Season 3 - Mythic+ Tier List
- Brand new faces rise to the top of the Mythic+ DPS rankings
- Which Ranged and Melee specs will be the best in The War Within Season 3?
- Check out the brand new Mythic+ dungeon pool for Season 3
With the start of Season 3 right around the corner, there isn’t much time left to decide which spec you will be choosing to climb the leaderboards during the upcoming Mythic+ season. The Ghosts of K’aresh is the next chapter in the World of Warcraft saga that brings with it a brand new season of raiding, PvP, and Mythic+ dungeons.
Looking at PTR testing as well as early runs throughout week 0 of Patch 11.2, we are starting to get a clear picture for the meta that is emerging in Season 3. Let’s look at the specs that are projected to be at the top of the meta for World of Warcraft Season 3, and whether you should choose them to make your push for Keystone Legend during Patch 11.2. We'll also take a look at the brand new Mythic Dungeon pool to see what dungeons are new, and which ones are returning from last season.
Season 3 Mythic+ Dungeon Pool
Here is the eight active Mythic+ Dungeons for Season 3:
- Eco-Dome Al'dani (K'aresh)
- Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder (K'aresh)
- Tazavesh: So'Leah's Gambit (K'aresh)
- Ara-Kara, City of Echoes (Azj'Kahet)
- The Dawnbreaker (Hallowfall)
- Halls of Atonement (Revendreth)
- Operation: Floodgate (The Ringing Deeps)
- Priory of the Sacred Flame (Hallowfall)
Highlights From New Dungeon Pool:
- The brand new dungeon, Eco-Dome Al'dani, is the story conclusion of the expansion and occurs after the conclusion of the new raid tier.
- Many players were ecstatic to see both wings of Tazavesh returning to the Mythic+ pool as they are some of most beloved Dungeons in the game.
- We see Priory and Floodgate return from last season with very minor tweaks that will impact routing.
Melee DPS Tier List
- Frost Death Knight
- Assassination Rogue
- Feral Druid
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Subtlety Rogue
- Unholy Death Knight
- Retribution Paladin
- Survival Hunter
- Enhancement Shaman
- Windwalker Monk
- Arms Warrior
- Fury Warrior
- Outlaw Rogue
Ranged DPS Tier List
- Arcane Mage
- Devastation Evoker
- Shadow Priest
- Frost Mage
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Elemental Shaman
- Affliction Warlock
- Balance Druid
- Destruction Warlock
- Beast Mastery Hunter
- Fire Mage
- Demonology Warlock
- Augmentation Evoker
Top 10 DPS Specs in 11.2
- Arcane Mage
- Frost Death Knight
- Assassination Rogue
- Devastation Evoker
- Shadow Priest
- Frost Mage
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Elemental Shaman
- Feral Druid
- Havoc Demon Hunter
1. Arcane Mage
Arcane Mages remain in the top of the meta for Season 3 due to their damage profile and group utility. With one of the best funnel damage capabilities in the game, Arcane should be topping DPS charts. Their Time Warp is the cherry on top, solidifying that Arcane Mages will be in nearly every group composition.
The main downside to choosing Arcane Mage is their extremely complex rotation that requires you to perform near-perfectly to deal top-tier damage. This won't be a problem for top players, but for those looking to jump into a new spec, this may be a tough challenge.
2. Frost Death Knight
Frost Death Knights received huge buffs after their class was reworked to optimize some of their best abilities. They have some of the best AoE damage in the entire game alongside one of the best single-target damage profiles as well. With their wide range of utility and innate survivability,
After dominating the charts early in the PTR, Frost has seen sequential nerfs that may impact its usage due to the spec's low group utility. As it stands now however, Frost Death Knight is expected to be a top meta spec in Season 3.
3. Assassination Rogue
Assassinations Rogues have jumped to the top of the meta after receiving some insane buffs right before the season launch. They have one of the best AoE damage profiles in the game, which makes them a contender for the best melee spec in Season 3.
Their main downside is single target which can be mitigated by chaining trash mobs into bosses. Look for them to dominate hero pulls in high keys where the damage of Assassination can be put on display.
4. Devastation Evoker
During the MDI Season 2 group play, we finally saw Devastation Evokers make an appearance in competitive keys. They have one of the best burst damage profiles in the game on top of their Heroism ability which should make Devastation a top pick for Mythic+ compositions.
On top of that, they are one of the most satisfying DPS specs to play with their diverse abilities that destroy enemies. Look for many top teams to incorporate Devastation into their compositions this season.
5. Shadow Priest
Shadow Priest has made a complete resurgence and is situated as one of the best DPS specs in Season 3. Blizzard completely re-designed this spec, giving them a solid damage profile across the board. With their powerful group utility, we could see top teams taking Shadow Priests into the MDI this season.
6. Frost Mage
You cannot go wrong when choosing Frost Mage in Season 3. After being one of the worst specs in Season 2, Frost has received heavy single-target buffs and a great tier set, which should make it viable in high-end team compositions. It will most likely be the second choice as a Mage spec, but in spite of that, it can still be a strong contributor on high-end teams and one that is much easier to master than Arcane.
7. Marksmanship Hunter
Marksmanship Hunters are looking like one of the best ranged attackers in the game through testing. After improvements to their single-target and AoE damage heading into 11.2, Marksmanship is poised to be a meta spec for most group compositions.
Marksmanship is also one of the easier specs in the game to pick up and play, which makes this a solid choice for someone looking to choose a new main. In addition, their Heroism capabilities make them a viable choice when pugging.
8. Elemental Shaman
Both Shaman specs appear to be making a comeback in prominence in Season 3. After receiving crushing, last-second nerfs before Season 2, Elemental went from a top-tier DPS spec to a mid-tier at best. Having received major buffs to every damage profile, Elemental has the chance to top DPS charts in Season 3. With their Bloodlust utility, Elemental would be a great pick for Season 3.
9. Feral Druid
Feral Druids are sneaking into the bottom of our list after receiving some positive changes heading into Season 3. They have great group utility and can deal incredible damage if you have your rotation locked down. However, they have one of the most complex rotations of any DPS spec, which can make it challenging for players to optimize quickly.
10. Havoc Demon Hunter
Havoc has received one of the best tier sets in the entire game heading into Season 3, which has positioned the spec as one of the best melee choices in the game.
Heavy improvements to sustained and priority damage are expected out of Havoc in Season 3, which make it extremely powerful on top of its survivability and movement capabilities. As long as their tier set isn’t nerfed into the ground, Havoc should be a top pick in Season 3.