Best Tanks in The War Within Season 2: World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tier List
- Vengeance Demon Hunter and Protection Paladin dominate the top of the RaiderIO leaderboards to start Season 2
- Patch 11.1 brings a complete rework of Protection Warriors which could make them viable
- Find out who the best tanking specs will be in Season 2 of The War Within
The War Within Season 2 is officially underway and the top players in the world have already been running Mythic+ content to achieve incredibly high RaiderIO scores through the first few days. A tank meta is starting to take shape that will set the foundation for the rest of the season. Tanks may be the most important role in a Mythic+ group - they take threat from every enemy in the dungeon which penalizes mistakes made at an exponential rate. Finding the right spec to tank with may make or break your run.
In this tier list, we are going to rank each tank spec and help you make the best possible choice to optimize your Mythic+ experience based off of initial RaiderIO data as well as the changes made in Patch 11.1 by Blizzard. For World of Warcraft players looking to compete in The Great Push or simply improve their RaiderIO score, this tier list is for you.
World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tank Tier List
- Vengeance Demon Hunter
- Protection Paladin
- Blood Death Knight
- Guardian Druid
- Protection Warrior
- Brewmaster Monk
1. Vengeance Demon Hunter
Through testing and early Patch 11.1 gameplay, Vengeance Demon Hunter has been the consensus pick for the top players in the world. Currently, 16 of the top 40 tanks in the world (40%) are using Vengeance DK which is the highest usage of any spec. They received some adjustments to talents that have drastically improved their performance in Season 2 giving them more durability while keeping their incredible tank utility and movement. As the meta clarifies, it will be interesting to see if Vengeance continues to hold this top spot.
2. Protection Paladin
Protection Paladins are in contention for the top spot on this list as 13 of the best 40 players in the world (33%) are using this spec, including the current #1 ranked player. They have one of the best tanking damage outputs despite the recent nerfs to their damage and durability. Protection also has the best utility of any tank spec with their bubbles that have been a Paladin staple forever. They could easily climb to the top spot on the list for Patch 11.1 as the meta continues to solidify and weekly tuning alters the meta.
3. Protection Warrior
Protection Warriors received a massive overhaul heading into Patch 11.1, which vaults them high on this list to start Season 2. A rework of CD management for Shield Slam has cleared the way for other abilities to play a role in the rotation which is going to simplify things across the board. Rage generation will now be a more passive/rotational process rewarding higher skilled players who have optimized their rotation.
They received a 26% damage increase to all abilities as well, which should keep them relevant for higher keys. Their durability and group utility keep them below Protection Paladins, which is reflected in the usage statistics as only 3 of the top 40 players (8%) are using Protection Warriors right now.
4. Blood Death Knight
Blood Death Knight seems to be the last consistent pick on this list for top players. 5 of the top 40 players in the world (13%) are using Blood DK currently and that number will most likely drop as we move forward in Season 2. They received virtually no changes other than the base damage increase that every tank spec received.
Blood struggles to keep up with the DPS numbers of Vengeance DKs and Prot Paladins which will push it out of the meta as teams continue to push higher keys requiring greater survivability and DPS numbers from all roles. They are by no means a bad pick for tanking in Patch 11.1, but not the optimal pick if you are looking to achieve the highest RaiderIO score possible.
5. Guardian Druid
Guardian Druids are currently a niche pick among top players early in Patch 11.1. They received an overall damage buff of 26% along with buffs to the Moonfire and Mangle abilities. However, this still hasn't been enough to vault the spec into relevancy, as only one tank in the top 40 is playing Guardian Druid. Their talent tree was drastically changed which could lead to additional tuning that improves their performance. If that doesn't happen, however, they will stay lower on this list and be avoided by the best Mythic+ teams in the world.
6. Brewmaster Monk
Brewmaster Monks received almost no changes whatsoever heading into Patch 11.1 which keeps them in a stagnant and underperforming spot. The buffs to Invoke Niuzao have improved their durability and the DPS increases to tanks across the board have kept the spec viable for skilled players, but it is in no way an optimal pick. If you're looking to pick up tanking in Season 2, you are better off choosing any other spec as it will be much easier to optimize.
As more Mythic+ results continue to pour in over the coming weeks, this meta will solidify, and we will be able to clearly see distinctions between these specs. Right now, both Vengeance Demon Hunter and Protection Paladins are excellent choices if you want to improve your RaiderIO score or compete in The Great Push. Weekly updates and tuning from Blizzard could drastically shift the meta causing this tier list to change. Stay tuned as we will continue to monitor the top players on the RaiderIO rankings and give insight into what classes the best players in the world are choosing for Mythic+ in Patch 11.1.