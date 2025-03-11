Echo Gains Permanent Advantage in the World of Warcraft Race to World First
- Echo takes the lead in World of Warcraft's Race to World first by taking down Sprocketmonger Lockenstock
- Will their permanent iLVL advantage propel them to a RWF win?
- Get the latest update on the Liberation of Undermine race
Echo has taken the lead in World of Warcraft's Race to World First by taking down Sprocketmonger Lockenstock first on Mythic difficulty. Not only does this progression give Echo the lead in the Race to World First standings, but it gives them a permanent item level boost that may propel them to win this race.
Entering Monday, Liquid held a small edge over the rest of the competition after becoming the first team to take down Stix Bunkerjunker after a record breaking 114 pulls. However, their strong progress was put to a halt when a 3-hour power outage hit their facility, completely halting their momentum. On a day where it was believed Liquid would be progressing past Sprocketmonger, they were unable to do so after numerous sub-10% pulls in a row to end the week. While it may be a stretch to blame Liquid's lack of progression on the power outage, it surely did not help them
Taking the Lead
Echo was able to take full advantage of this setback and take down Sprocketmonger hours before the weekly EU server reset. The world first kill comes in 113 pulls, exactly one less than Liquid's kill of the previous boss. Nobody expected bosses 4 and 5 to occupy 227 world first pulls and is an indicator to how the rest of the race may play out. If the remaining 3 bosses keep this same pacing, we could potentially see a three-week tier.
One of the mechanics that has been causing considerable struggles for these top teams are the purple orbs that swirl around in the final phase of the fight. If a player comes into contact with one of these orbs it will deal over 6 million damage to everyone in the group. While this isn't enough to instantly wipe the raid, the other damage-dealing mechanics in this phase will most likely have players somewhat damaged, making orb contact a raid-wiping mistake.
You can see the full kill here:
A Permanent Advantage in the World of Warcraft Race to World First
Not only has Echo taken the lead in progression, but they will get a permanent iLVL advantage for the rest of the race over every other guild. This is because they were able to take down Sprocketmonger before the weekly reset while all other guilds will not log this kill until week 2 of the race. Every team gets the opportunity to loot each boss once during the week (on each difficulty), and additional kills award no gear.
This gives Echo an entire boss worth of Mythic-level loot that others will not have the opportunity to receive since they progressed through this boss a week early. Echo will have received multiple tier set pieces as well as rings and trinkets that will provide a considerable advantage heading into week 2. Being based in an EU server as well, Method may have the chance to take down Sprocketmonger before the reset in just over 10 hours.
Sitting at a 4/8 best of 9.54%, Method could overtake Liquid in this race if they are able to take Sprocketmonger down before the reset, marking a considerable milestone for this guild on the rise. The race standings have clarified and we are sitting firmly in a 3-horse race between Echo, Liquid and Method who were the three favorites heading into the race.
Up Next: One-Armed Bandit
The One-Armed Bandit awaits Echo next as they progress through this tier in the #1 position. This is a boss that players have been looking forward to the entire tier as it has very unique abilities that will make this fight extremely intricate. One of the more exciting abilities is Spin to Win!, where the Bandit will call in Reel Assistants that when defeated will reward the group with tokens. Once two tokens are deposited into the One-Armed Bandit, a Fabulous Prize is dispensed and has 5 different variants.
Echo, Liquid and Method will surely begin the week re-running Heroic splits to farm the best gear possible before resuming Mythic pulls. With the addition of the gear these splits will provide on top of Great Vault loot for each character, we will surely see considerable progress this week and possible Gallywix pulls.
Where to Watch
