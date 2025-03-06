Hackers "Win" the Season 2 World of Warcraft Race to World First
- A group of well known hackers found a way to kill the final boss of Liberation of Undermine
- Blizzard has taken action against the accounts and removed the guild from the Hall of Fame
- Learn how QoaV pulled it off and their legacy in WoW
While the Liberation of Undermine Race to World First is technically underway, we are still days, or possibly even a full week away from Team Liquid or Echo making their first pull on Mythic Gallywix. However, the race is already technically over thanks to an exploit.
The World of Warcraft community was momentarily in shock on Wednesday as an unknown guild managed the world first kill on Mythic Chrome King Gallywix. However, given that the kill occured while the only guilds to win a Race to World First in the last four years, Echo and Team Liquid had yet to set foot in the Mythic version of the raid, it was obvious that the kill was not legitimate.
Echo even joked about the kill on its X/Twitter page.
So if the kill was so obviously faked, how did a random guild end up with a spot on the Hall of Fame? Let's take a look at everything we know about the false kill of Mythic Gallywix in the second Race to World First of World of Warcrat The War Within.
RAoV Quality Assurance "Wins" the Race to World First
Early on March 5, a Reddit post went up on the main World of Warcraft subreddit titled "well guess the race is over lmao." The post showed a screenshot wherein a member of the guild RAoV Quality Assurance had earned the achievement for killing Chrom King Gallywix world first. Not only was this mathematically impossible on the second day of the reset, but other WoW community members soon noticed that the guild members had ONLY killed Gallywix, leaving all of the other bosses alive.
In any World of Warcraft raid, you need to have killed every other boss before even setting foot in the room where the final boss resides. This means that RAoV Quality Assurance had somehow found an exploit that would allow them to automatically kill Gallywix without even seeing the boss himself.
While speculation continued throughout the day, the guilds actually competing for World First continued their splits undisturbed. Eventually, after 10pm ET, a Blue Post went up from WoW community manager Kaivax explaining that the devs had caught the culprits. The post explains that the players used an exploit and were able to cast an "internal spell" that instantly killed raid bosses.
"Our security engineers quickly moved to put a stop to the cheat and take action against the accounts involved, and we have cleared the Hall of Fame to await the rightful winner of the RWF," the post read. As for the internal spell, many players have theorized that this was some manner of moderator or game master system where a player could simply type a command to kill any boss in a raid.
Who is RaoV Quality Assurance?
If the offending accounts were dealth with and their Hall of Fame title was so quickly removed, what was the point of the cheat? Users had discovered that the characters used in the kill were brand new characters, so clearly this was not a group of hardcore WoW gamers looking to score epic loot.
In another reddit thread discussing the kill, user WoW SecretsYT had the answer. According to their reply, RaoV is a long time WoW exploits group that has been responsible for discovering many of the game's most notorious exploits and game crashing bugs. The guild's name stands for Random acts of Violation.
Clearly, the group of hackers had discovered some sort of exploit that did unimaginable damage and decided to show it off right when the raid released. On MMO-Champion, a user found that a spell had been hotfixed roughly 30 minutes after the illicit kill, identifying a potential culprit for the exploit's viability.
With the exploit fixed and the Hall of Fame restored to its patiently waiting position, the focus once again returns to the guilds actually vying for World First legitimately. At time of writing, Echo and Liquid have yet to enter the Mythic raid, but are nearing the completion of their first wave of splits (we hope). The action should begin in earnest either late Thursday or some time Friday of this week as Liquid should finish up first and quickly burn through the first four or five bosses of the raid.