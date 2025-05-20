Horrific Visions Return - Full Guide for WoW Patch 11.1.5 Phase 2
World of Warcraft Patch 11.1.5 is in the second major stage of content rollout, bringing us new systems and rewards to increase player power while offering an additional gearing method. The first stage of content for Patch 11.1.5 begun on April 22nd and included the Nightfall Scenarios and Cooldown Manager. With the second phase of 11.1.5 rollout beginning this week, let's take a look at what we can expect with this weekly reset:
When Do Horrific Visions Start in Patch 11.1.5?
Horrific Visions will return starting on May 20th after the weekly reset. This system returns in a form similar to their initial appearance in Battle for Azeroth which allowed players to obtain incredibly unique power boosts and rare cosmetics. By participating in Horrific Visions, players can earn gear, transmogs, mounts and more.
Each week, players will enter the Corrupted Vision of either Stormwind or Orgrimmar and complete objectives to stop the vision from becoming reality. The same vision will be available to all players each week and will rotate between Orgrimmar and Stormwind weekly.
These Visions can be run an unlimited number of times in groups of 1-5 with the health and difficulty of enemies scaling to the amount of players in your party. Once you complete the introductory quest, head to the Portal to Horrific Visions in Dornogal to queue for a scenario with your group.
Using Displaced Corrupted Mementos in 11.1.5
Tied to this new system, the Displaced Corrupted Mementos currency will be rewarded to players completing Horrific Visions scenarios. This currency will be used for upgrading gear and obtaining cosmetic items.
By using the Hourglass of Horrific Visions upgrade tree, you can spend your Corrupted Mementos to upgrade gear. These upgrades will be particularly useful when progressing with alts.
Using Faceless Masks to Improve Horrific Visions Rewards
While progressing through Horrific Visions, you will acquire Faceless Masks that can be activated before the start of each run. In 11.1.5 there will be eight total masks available which is an increase of three from Battle for Azeroth.
In any run, you can equip as many Faceless Masks as you want to (up to eight total). For every mask you equip, the following difficulty changes go into effect that stack with every additional mask:
- +25% Enemy Health per Mask Equipped
- +25% Enemy Damage Dealt per Mask Equipped
- +20% Corrupted Mementos Rewarded per Mask Equipped
Below is a list of every Faceless Mask from WowHead along with the unique effects each one adds to the run:
- Faceless Mask of the Long Night: Reduces Maximum Sanity by 50%.
- Faceless Mask of the Burned Bridge: Moving causes void zones to spawn in your path for ~10 seconds. Standing within the void zones drains 30 Sanity per second.
- Faceless Mask of the Daredevil: All Sanity damage caused by creatures is increased by 400%.
- Faceless Mask of the Pained: Each area will consist of 2 Madnesses (instead of 1).
- Faceless Mask of Dark Imagination: While below 50% Sanity, a Horrific Figment will occasionally spawn and attack you.
- Faceless Mask of Vengeance: Killing enemies will bolster their nearby allies with Vengeance, increasing their damage done by 15% for 20 seconds. This effect stacks.
- Faceless Mask of the Nemesis: Your nemesis will spawn every 25 kills in a Horrific Vision. This nemesis is an Elite mob, has Sanity Breaker abilities, and awards Sanity via the Elite Extermination Tribute upgrade when killed.
- Faceless Mask of Multitudes: More enemies will be present through the Horrific Vision.
How to Unlock Each Horrific Visions Mask
Every Faceless Mask has its own unique unlock condition. Five of the eight masks will be easily obtained from simple participation within the first week. The Mask of the Long Night will be the first mask everyone will unlock and will come from completing all five objectives in a single Vision.
The Masks of the Burned Bridge, the Daredevil, the Pained, and Dark Imagination will be unlocked by completing specific objectives in either the Orgrimmar or Stormwind scenarios with one mask active. Below is an image showing the unlock requirements for these five masks:
The Faceless Mask of Vengeance, the Nemesis, and Multitudes require more specific objectives to be compete with the Mask of Multitudes requiring you to complete a Vision with three masks active. Below is an image showing the requirements for these three masks:
Unlocking Rune Enchants With Horrific Visions in Patch 11.1.5
Rune Enchants are the feature of Horrific Visions that will have the biggest impact on World of Warcraft esports. Returning from Battle for Azeroth, the Rune Enchants will add a powerful enchant to your helm in 11.1.5.
Both Lesser Runes and Greater Runes will be available in 11.1.5 providing different levels of buffs to palyers. To unlock Lesser Runes, you must complete the quest "Borrowing Corruption" which requires you to acquire 8 Black Blood Residue from Corrupted and Lost Area Chests as well as 500 Corrupted Mementos.
To unlock Greater Runes, you must complete the quest "Enhancing Corruption" which requires you to acquire 8 Black Blood Coagulate from Lost area end chests as well as 1000 Corrupted Mementos. Once you purchase either of the Runes, they become available to your entire Warband which will make gearing significantly easier for alts.
Esports Impact
The Greater Runes will become necessary for end-game content starting the week of May 20th. Acting as essentially a third trinket, the Runes will add unique buffs to your character that boost stats and deal additional damage. Below is an image from WowHead showing the buffs that each Greater Rune gives:
With many players reaching resilient on +19 keys, this will offer further power for players to aid them in their efforts to reach resilient +20 and above. As simulations are run and players get to use the Greater Runes live, the meta choices will be solidified for each spec. For now, running any of these Runes will significantly boost your power in Patch 11.1.5.
Why Has Patch 11.1.5 Sparked Community Controversy?
It has been no secret that the World of Warcraft community has been frustrated with the delayed content releases for 11.1.5. Historically when a major patch hits during a raid tier, players get access to all of its content right away. With this update seeing content being released over a three month timespan, many have speculated that this is a new strategy Blizzard is implementing to retain player base over a longer period and avoid a massive drop off. Their player base was quick to catch on however, and this strategy quickly turned sour.
In a recent article with PC Gamer, World of Warcraft's Senior Game Director Ion Hazzikostas discussed the immense community disappointment surrounding Patch 11.1.5:
That's not the experience our players are expecting or deserve when they log in on patch d- Ion Hazzikostas
Nothing is currently slated to change with the current 11.1.5 release schedule. However, following the massive community outrage this tier has sparked, it is clear this type of 3-month release schedule will not be implemented by Blizzard any time soon.