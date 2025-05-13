How to Buy Mythic Gear With Dinars in WoW Patch 11.1.5
- Buy Mythic and Heroic level gear with the new Puzzling Cartel Chip in this week's update
- All Valorstones are Warbound-wide which will allow for easier progression for alts
- Gear track caps have been lifted, significantly increasing power levels for every character
World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 2 has been successful in providing players with engaging opportunities to progress through endgame content. Numbers for Mythic+ runs and boss clears in the Liberation of Undermine have been healthy for a second tier patch. In today's weekly reset, Blizzard is adding features that will make progression significantly easier for every character on your account
Launching May 13th, the Turbo Boost update brings us a revamped version of the Dinar currency that will allow players to purchase specific Hero and Myth track gear. In addition to this, Valorstones are now Warbound-wide instead of being character-specific, all gear tracks have been extended to two levels, and the caps on all levels of upgrade crests have been lifted.
Let's take an in-depth look at all of these new changes that hit in this week's reset.
- How to Purchase Mythic and Heroic Level Gear With Puzzling Cartel Chips
- How to Get Dinars in World of Warcraft The War Within
- Where to Purchase Gear with Dinars in WoW Season 2
- Which Gear Can You Purchase With Puzzling Cartel Chips?
- Community Response to Puzzling Cartel Chip System
- Valorstones are Now Warband-Wide
- Gear Upgrade Tracks Have Been Extended Two Tiers
- Esports Impact on Mythic+ and Raiding
- What to Read Next
How to Purchase Mythic and Heroic Level Gear With Puzzling Cartel Chips
Puzzling Cartel Chips are perhaps the most exciting feature of this week's content. Drawing from previous iterations formerly known as the "Dinar" currency, the Puzzling Cartel Chips will allow all players to purchase specific pieces of gear that drop from Raid Bosses and Mythic+ Dungeons.
How to Get Dinars in World of Warcraft The War Within
When players log on for the first time starting on May 13th, they will receive a weekly quest requiring them to kill 4 Liberation of Undermine Raid Bosses or Complete 4 Mythic+ Dungeons. During the first week, this quest will reward you with 3 Puzzling Cartel Chips.
In future weeks, the same weekly quest will be available and will only reward 1 Puzzling Cartel Chip upon completion. Players will be able to earn 9 Puzzling Cartel Chips per character this season.
Where to Purchase Gear with Dinars in WoW Season 2
All Puzzling Cartel Chips can be used to purchase gear from Consultant Wrexxle in Dornogal. The location of this NPC can be seen in the image below. Each piece of gear will cost you 3 Puzzling Cartel Chips.
This means that right away on May 13th, players will be able to purchase their first piece of gear using the new currency. With the subsequent earning of one Cartel Chip per week, players will be able to purchase their second piece of gear on June 3rd, and their third piece of gear on June 24th (assuming you complete the weekly quest every week).
Which Gear Can You Purchase With Puzzling Cartel Chips?
Once you have acquired 3 Puzzling Cartel Chips, you can purchase a piece of gear from Consultant Wrexxle. This vendor will offer both Heroic and Mythic track gear. Below are the requirements for purchasing each type of gear that Wrexxle offers:
- Heroic Gear: Is available to all players and carries no requirements to unlock
- Mythic+ Trinkets: In order to purchase Mythic+ trinkets on the Myth-track, you must have unlocked Resilient level 12 keys (earned from timing each Dungeon at Keystone level 12 or higher). Once this is done, all Mythic+ trinkets become available for purchase at Myth-track level.
- Mythic Raid Gear: In order to purchase Mythic Raid gear, you must have at least one Mythic kill of the boss that the gear drops from. For example, if you wanted The Jastor Diamond ring that drops from Gallywix, you have to kill Gallywix once on Mythic difficulty in order for this ring to become available for purchase.
The full list of gear available for purchase can be found on WoW's Official Update Notes.
Community Response to Puzzling Cartel Chip System
As is expected, much of the community is frustrated with the way Blizzard has implemented this system. Many BIS (Best in Slot) items for classes are dropped from the final three bosses in Liberation of Undermine. This means that for the average player to acquire their BIS item at Mythic level, they have to find their way into a Mythic Raiding guild and complete the raid on Mythic difficulty.
This is clearly not feasible for most of the player base , given the time investment required to engage in Mythic Raiding. When initially confirmed by Blizzard, the community thought this was system was going to allow players to obtain powerful Mythic Raiding gear drops that they couldn't normally. However, with the way this has been implemented, the system operates as a "bad luck protection" mechanic for players who have completed the highest levels of content and haven't gotten the drops they needed.
Valorstones are Now Warband-Wide
The other major component of this content update is the Turbo Boost that removes many of the frustrating limitations that have existed throughout 11.1 so far. Valorstones are now shared throughout your Warband as opposed to being character-locked.
This means that you will be able to run content on your maxed out main and still progress your alts with the Valorstones you earn.
Gear Upgrade Tracks Have Been Extended Two Tiers
Possibly the most impactful piece of this update is the extension of all gear upgrade tracks by two levels. This will boost Hero and Myth tracks up to 8 tiers (up from 6). For Mythic gear that previously capped out at 678, the new cap will be 685. For Heroic gear that previously capped out at 665, the new cap will be 671.
This will allow for all players to significantly upgrade their power levels making all end game content easier. For top end players, the highest obtainable character item level was between 673-675. After this update, characters will be reaching up to the mid 680s.
The other important piece this update is that all crest limits have been lifted which will allow players to fully max out pieces of gear without having for additional crests to unlock. We will surely see some 680+ players on May 13th with all of these changes in effect.
Esports Impact on Mythic+ and Raiding
The significant power boost that is coming in this update will make Mythic Raiding much more accessible for the average player. Boosting the item level of every player by 6-9 levels, bosses will be much easier to kill which will make every Raid run easier.
Currently, the highest timed Mythic+ keys we have seen have been 19s and 20s. After this update, we will most likely see 21s, 22s, and potentially 23s timed with the additional power each character will now have. As teams continue to prepare for the conclusion of the MDI, this power increase should make high-end Mythic Keys even more exciting.
Regardless of the type of content you prefer, everything will become more accessible after the Turbo Boost update. Be sure to log on this week to complete your weekly quest that will reward you with 3 Puzzling Cartel Chips and upgrade those gear pieces that have been stuck at 6/6.