How To Get Alunira In World of Warcraft: The War Within
One of the best parts of any new World of Warcraft expansion, for many people, is all the new mounts they add. While The War Within didn't add as many mounts as some of the expansions that came before it, Blizzard definitely took an approach of striving for quality over quantity as The War Within has some of the best looking mounts in the game's 20 year history.
Today, we're going to be looking at how to obtain Alunira, a cool storm gryphon mount that emphasizes the excellence of The War Within's mounts as good or better than any other.
How To Obtain 'Alunira' In World of Warcraft: The War Within
Alunira isn't absurdly difficult to obtain, but she is kind of annoying and time consuming to go for. If you're going to go for this mount, be prepared to either go on an extreme grind or to be super patient and understand that you will probably get all the drops you need by naturally playing the game, but without specifically farming for them it could take months.
Step 1
The first step of the process for obtaining this mount is to obtain 10 Crackling Shards. These shards have an extremely low drop chance from any mob in the Isle of Dorn zone. Regular mobs, elite mobs, rare mobs, it doesn't matter. Any mob in the zone has an extremely low chance of dropping a Crackling Shard.
These shards are Warband-bound meaning if you get one on an alt, you can send it to your main. This is the hardest and longest part of the process. You either have to accept it'll take forever to get them naturally or you have to bunker down and accept a few hours of just mindlessly slaughtering the natural wildlife of an island we just got to.
Step 2
This part is straightforward. After obtaining all 10 Crackling Shards, combine them into a Storm Vessel. Once you have the vessel, go to Alunira's location, use the item on her to break her shield and then defeat her. She will then be guaranteed to drop the mount.
Disclaimer: Only the person who breaks her shield is guaranteed to get the mount. It's currently unknown if other people attacking her also have a chance at the mount. It is advised to not attack her if you didn't break her shield. The mount is personal loot.