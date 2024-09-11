How To Get Bean, the Black Lynx Pet
Most World of Warcraft players probably couldn't care less about pets or actually using them in pet battles, but it is still generally fun to just collect things even if you aren't going to actually use what you've collected. Think about it, when's the last time you used 95% of the mounts you have?
Pets are an often disregarded feature of World of Warcraft and most WoW players probably just forget pet battles exist. It can be fun to have a cute little critter following you around on your adventure of slaughtering thousands and thousands of natives, wildlife, and plants on whatever continent Blizzard chooses to send players to.
How To Obtain Bean, the Black Lynx Pet
Bean is very straightforward to obtain but can be a bit of a pain. He has a longer respawn timer of around 3 to 4 hours. To obtain him, you'll first need 2250 Kej. To learn more about how to farm Kej effectively, check out this Wowhead guide on how to do so.
After obtained your 2250 Kej, you'll want to visit the location on the map below to check the inventories of the various vendors in the area.
These vendors each sell a limited supply of an item called Freshly Webbed Kebab. Spend your 2250 on the item and use it to save Bean and get him as a pet while completely ignoring the fact that the Nerubians apparently capture, torture, store, and eat live kittens.