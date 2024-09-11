How To Get The 'Delver's Dirigible' Mount in World of Warcraft: The War Within
World of Warcraft: The War Within is out now and has brought with it a bunch of new content. Most of this content is exactly what you'd expect. It's some dungeons, a raid, a new PvP season, new zones to quest through, reputations to farm, all the usual things you'd expect from a World of Warcraft expansion.
The big difference is the new feature Blizzard has created known as Delves. Delves are bite-sized challenges that can be completed in a small group or solo. They are a core endgame pillar and completely optional. Just like how a raider doesn't need to PvP or a mythic plus player doesn't need to raid, a delver doesn't need to mythic plus and a raider doesn't need to delve.
To spice up delves a little bit at the very beginning of the expansion to ensure that every player at least tries a few of them, Blizzard did two things. They incorporated delves into the main story quests directly and they added a cool mount with customization options, similar to the dragonriding customization from Dragonflight.
How To Get The Delver's Dirigible Mount
Unlocking the Delver's Dirigible mount is extremely simple. After you hit level 80, the Delver's Headquarters (located in Dornogal) will give you a quest called "Bountiful Delves" which will introduce you to the endgame aspect of delves and how they can be used to get relevant endgame gear.
After completing that quest, the following quest "Ship It!" will be given to you by Brann and will reward the Delver's Dirigible mount. That's it. The only time consuming part is getting to level 80, which you were probably going to be doing anyway, right?
Delver's Dirigible Customization
The Delver's Dirigible customization options are unlocked via Airship Schematics. These schematics are earned through progressing your Delver's Journey, where after reaching certain milestones a schematic will become purchasable.
