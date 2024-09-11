How To Obtain The War Within Mount 'Machine Defense Unit 1-11'
There are a few mechsuit mounts in World of Warcraft already and there's soon to be more as the new Keystone Master mount for season 1 of The War Within is a mechsuit as well (which also probably means season 2, 3, and 4 will be the same thing but different colors because why put in effort for mythic plus players, right Blizzard?).
The War Within did not bring with as many mounts as players typically expect from a World of Warcraft expansion, but it did bring a very high quality of mounts. In this article, we're going to take a look at how to obtain the Machine Defense Unit 1-11.
How To Obtain Machine Defense Unit 1-11
The mount itself is not that hard to obtain in WoW, but it does have some prerequisites that need to be met. The mount is obtained from the Awakened Cache looted at the end of the Awakening The Machine event in the Ringing Deeps.
To unlock the Awakening the Machine event, you must first reach Renown 3 with The Assembly of the Deeps reputation. This is extremely easy to do assuming you've played through the main story. It should just happen naturally. After reaching Renown 3, go and interact with Speaker Kuldas and select the "Begin Maintenance" option to be teleported to the event's location. Once teleported to the location, speak with him again to begin the event.
To successfully complete the event, you have to defend Speaker Kuldas from 20 waves of enemies and a boss. At the end of the event, there will be a chest called "Awakened Cache" that you can loot. This cache has a 20% chance to drop the Machine Defense Unit 1-11 mount. You can only loot the chest once per week per character.
The unlock is account-wide and the event can be accessed by characters below max level. However, the mobs do not scale down and remain level 80. It is possible to complete it at lower levels if you have good enough gear from Dragonflight and are on a tank spec.