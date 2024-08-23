How to Get the Dalaran Sewer Turtle Battle Pet
Sure the world might be in peril, but you've got more important things to do — like finding the cutest turtle in the entire World of Warcraft.
With the launch of The War Within, WoW's latest expansion, the internet has become ravenous for the latest adorable battle pet. Here's how you can collect the Dalaran Sewer Turtle.
Where to Find the Dalaran Sewer Turtle
Head to Isle of Dorn and travel west of the Freywold village. Search around until you find a rat and turtle near a tree and begin the questline. You'll need a solid fishing skill in order to collect everything the Dalaran Sewer Turtle asks you for:
- 5 Dornish Pike (Calm Surfacing Ripple in Khaz Algar
- 1 Goldengill Trout (Glimmerpool in Khaz Algar
Once you've helped out this turtle, it will leave with the rat. You'll need to locate the turtle again once it has found the rest of its family in Dornogal. They can be found near the Stoneshaper's Atrium. Talk to the legally-distinct Leonardo of the gang and it will give you the Sewer Turtle Whistle.
Related Article: Is World of Warcraft Coming to Xbox?
While this turtle is functionally similar to most other turtle pets, it serves as a fantastic reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by changing its scarf color each time you summon it, alternating between the iconic blue, red, purple, and orange.