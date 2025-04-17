How to Sign Up for the Mists of Pandaria Classic Beta
- Complete guide to get you signed up for the Mists of Pandaria Classic Beta
- Test out classes early to understand the meta prior to the expansion launch
As the World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic expansion release gets closer by the day, players have a new opportunity to hop into the action and experience some of the content before the official release. Set to release by the end of August, MoP Classic will allow players to return to Pandaria, the mysterious new continent filled with a rich history and new enemies.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you secure your spot in the upcoming beta:
Login to Your Battle.net Account
Before signing up, ensure you have created a Battle.net account and have full access to it, this is the main component needed to access the beta. If you do not have an account, you can create one by going to Battle.net. This will be your gateway to all Blizzard games including World of Warcraft.
Visit the Official Beta Sign-Up Page
Navigate to Blizzard’s official Beta Sign-Up page. Here you will be guided through the enrollment process by clicking on the “Sign Up Now” button.
Opt-In for Beta Access
Once you click the “Sign Up Now” button, you will be prompted to log in to your Battle.net account. Once you are logged in, you’ll have the option to opt-in to beta testing. By opting in, you're expressing your interest in participating in the beta and agreeing to receive news and updates about the game.
Await Beta Invitation
After successfully opting in, the selection process for beta testers will begin. There is no official launch date for the beta, but with the expansion set to release by the end of August, we would expect the beta to be rolled out very soon. Keep an eye on your email as well as your Battle.net account to see if beta access has been granted.
Important Additional Information
- Subscription Required: You must have an active World of Warcraft subscription to access the Mists of Pandaria Classic beta. No additional purchase is necessary to gain access to the beta.
- Optional Expansion Upgrades: Blizzard is offering multiple expansion upgrades allowing players to enhance their experience in MoP Classic. The Sha-Infused Epic and Heroic packs will both include mounts, toys, transmogs and more with the Epic pack additionally including a level 85 character boost and 30 days of game time. The expansion is completely free to play with an active subscription so these upgrades are optional.
Find the Early Meta
The most important aspect of the beta will be the ability for players to test every class and create an early meta based off of the early version of the expansion. With ample time before the expansion launch, you will be able to see which classes are performing the best in the beta and level a new character if needed so that it is ready for launch day.
Monks were very powerful in the original release of Mists of Pandaria, and we expect them to make a significant impact on the meta in Classic. The expansion will be full of class revamping and updates which will be heavily tested in the beta. By the launch date, we should have a very solid idea of what the best specs will be.
Signing up for the Mists of Pandaria Classic beta is a very straightforward process allowing you to experience Pandaria before the official expansion release. By following these steps, you will be equipped to join other beta-testers in Pandaria during the coming months. With the full expansion set to release before the end of August, stay tuned as Blizzard will be confirming the launch date and releasing additional details about what to expect in Pandaria later this year.