How to Unlock the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Mount
The World of Warcraft 20th anniversary is in full swing, and from now until January 6, you have the ability to unlock the iconic Tier 2 sets that date back to Vanilla WoW and also unlock some additional cosmetics.
Another thing you can get your hands on is the Coldflame Tempest mount. It's available free of charge, but it requires you to complete a series of achievements to unlock it. With a few months to get those done, it's possible for everybody, but you can grab it in a day or so if you're dedicated.
There's nothing that requires exceptional skill or anything of the sort. Instead, the hardest thing is being patient and waiting for Story Time to begin for the Peanut Gallery achievement. There are eight achievements to complete for the mount, so get started as soon as you can. While you have a lot of time, it's nice to have some bragging rights by flying around on a mount that barely anybody has.
How to Get the Coldflame Tempest Mount in World of Warcraft
The first thing you need to do to get this mount is take the portal from Stormwind City or Orgrimmar to the Caverns of Time. Once you arrive, you'll see a lot of quests for the anniversary event, so make sure you pick those up. Completing the quests gives you currency to buy the various cosmetics available while the event is active.
As for the mount, you have to complete these eight achievements. Most of them can be knocked out in a few minutes, but there are some lengthy ones too. Completing them all finishes the A Cool Twenty Years achievement that rewards you with the mount.
- I Have That One! - Match 1 mount during Mount Mania.
- Fashion Critic - Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy.
- Pet Mischief - Use a pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area.
- Balloonist - Ride one of the celebration balloons.
- Peanut Gallery - React to Lorewalker Cho's stories.
- An Original - Defeat one of the Vanilla World Bosses during the event. (Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre)
- A Gatecrasher - Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary. (Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher)
- Codex Editor: Ahn'Qiraj - Complete the scenario "Codex of Chromie."
These achievements are completed at the Caverns of Time area in Tanaris. The best thing to do is head to the area and open up your map, as most of what you have to complete will be marked there like events and world bosses. The events all run on a timer, and you can see what one is active by looking at the top of your screen when you're in Tanaris. There's some downtime between the events, but you can still see what's going active next and you have time to rotate over to the new area when that happens.
Although the world bosses are all marked on your map, you have to fly over to them quickly as many people are trying to complete the same achievements as you are. They respawn, but it's not instantaneous.
What Are the Hardest Achievements to Do For the Coldflame Tempest Mount?
Luckily, none of the achievements are terribly difficult, but some take more time than others. The Peanut Gallery takes several rounds of the Story Time event as there's not a way to react 50 times during a single session.
The Mount Mania achievement could also be difficult to finish if you don't own many mounts. All you have to do is match one to get the achievement, but it can take a while if you're unlucky with what pops up. The mounts are chosen randomly, so it's easy to get frustrated when the ones you don't own keep showing up.
Outside of those two, all the achievements needed to unlock the anniversary mount are more time-consuming than tough. This is supposed to be a mount that's given away as a celebration of the game, so it makes sense that it's designed that way.
Everything to do is clearly marked on the map once you're in Tanaris, so just open that up if you ever get lost. You can also track the individual achievements to see how close you are to completing them. The Peanut Gallery achievement is worth doing so you know how close you are to the magic number of 50.