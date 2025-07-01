How to Unlock Shaohao's Sage Serpent Mount for FREE in the Mists of Pandaria Pre-Patch
- Earn Shaohao's Sage Serpent completely for free by following a few easy steps in World of Warcraft: Classic
During the World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic pre-patch, you can unlock an exclusive mount for free in a few simple steps. Launching on July 1st, the Mists of Pandaria Classic pre-patch will allow players to experience a chunk of content early in preparation for the full launch later in the month. Most notably, players will be able to create a Pandaren character, the new race introduced in Mists of Pandaria, and reach max level so they can use their new character on day one of the expansion. Let's look at how you can unlock this free mount quickly in the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch.
How to Unlock the Free Sage Serpent Mount During Pre Patch
There are three simple steps you need to take to unlock Shaohao's Sage Serpent, a skyriding mount that can be used in Retail WoW. This mount is a reskin of the Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent, which has been farmed by countless players over the years. Here are the three steps you need to take to unlock Shaohao's Sage Serpent:
- Install World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic
- Create a Pandaren character
- Complete the Pandaren starting experience, including choosing the path of either Alliance or Horde
Once you choose your faction allegiance, Shaohao's Sage Serpent will be delivered to your Collecion in Retail World of Warcraft.
Everything in the Mists of Pandaria Pre-Patch
In addition to the new Pandaren race, the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch is going to bring a haul of new features for players to test before the full patch goes live on July 21st. Here is a full list of every new feature in the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch:
- New Playable Race: With the release of the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch, set out as a member of the enigmatic Pandaren and join the ranks of either the Horde or Alliance as you enter the conflict brewing on Pandaria's shores
- New Class: Learn the mystic powers of the Monk—destroy foes with the Windwalker's devastating attacks, replenish allies with the Mistweaver's spiritual energies, and shrug off enormous damage with the Brewmaster's unyielding strength
- Revamped Classes: All classes have been updated with a new talent system, improved abilities, and spells
- AOE Looting: Loot all nearby enemies at once, streamlining the loot process
- World Event: Attack on Theramore Isle: Join the battle and take part in the Theramore’s Fall scenario, detailing events leading up to the expansion's launch
- Pet Battles: Dust off your vanity pet collection and prepare them for new tactical mini-game battles. Need pets? Adopt, don’t shop—tame a slew of new and interesting critters while on your adventures in Pandaria
For a full breakdown of everything you can expect when the expansion launches on July 21st, see our full expansion breakdown.
Esports Impacts
The Astral Cloud Serpent is one of the most iconic mounts from Mists of Pandaria and one that many players farm to this day. Allowing anyone to obtain a reskin of this famous mount for free is going to draw many new players to Classic WoW for the first time. This influx of players should give a boost to the player base at launch, which could greatly improve all end-game content. With more people engaging playing the expansion, raids will be much easier to run, and PvP will have a healthier player base.