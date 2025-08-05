How to Unlock and Upgrade the New Reshii Wraps in WoW 11.2
- The brand new artifact cloak: Reshii Wraps will be your most powerful item in Season 3 of The War Within
- Learn how to unlock this powerful cloak and how you can upgrade it weekly
With Patch 11.2 officially underway in World of Warcraft, there is one brand new item that is going to be crucial for your progression during Season 3.
The brand new Reshii Wraps cloak is an artifact item that you will be upgrading throughout Season 3. Not only will this cloak provide a huge power boost to your characters, but it is crucial for world content within the brand new zone: K'aresh.
We are going to walk you through the exact steps you need to take to unlock the Reshii Wraps and how you can upgrade them every week in Season 3.
How to Unlock Reshii Wraps Cloak
To unlock the Reshii Wraps cloak, you must complete chapter three of the Ghosts of K'aresh Campaign questline (unlocked after completing the quest titled "The Tabiqa").
Luckily, the first three chapters of the campaign are available during the first week of Patch 11.2 which means you can unlock your Reshii Wraps before the start of Season 3 on August 12th.
The campaign is the first thing you should jump into when loading up Patch 11.2 for the first time. Not only will completing the campaign give you the Reshii Wraps, but it will start you on the upgrade track as well as teach the new powerful system: Phase Diving.
After unlocking your Reshii Wraps, you will be introduced to the Phase Diving system when completing the quest titled "Another World." After progressing through this campaign, you will have seen firsthand how to use the Phase Diving system and what mobs can only be seen when using it.
How to Upgrade Reshii Wraps Cloak
When completing the 11.2 campaign, you will be granted your first three Ethereal Strands as well as given an introduction to the upgrade system. Each talent point on the Reshii Wraps talent tree will cost three Ethereal Strands.
Currently, you can only obtain one talent point per week which means your Reshii Wraps will be fully upgraded by week 5 of Season 3.
The Reshii Wraps have a very basic talent tree with five different abilities that can be unlocked weekly:
- Boon of the Reshii: Increases the Reshii Wraps's ilvl from 694 to 701.
Unlock the ethereal power of the Reshii Wraps, giving the cloak its Ethereal ability and allowing Phase Diving.
- Secrets of the Depths: Increases the Reshii Wraps Reshii Wraps's ilvl from 701 to 707.
You may now access secret rooms in Delves.
You may now find Phase Orbs that increase your Primary Stat by 5% for 20 minutes while Phase Diving, and these Orbs have a chance of granting you a Phase-Lost item.
- Orbs of Power: Increases the Reshii Wraps's ilvl from 707 to 714.
Enemies killed while Phase Diving now have a chance to create Phase Orbs, the same ones from the "Secrets of the Depths" talent.
In addition to this, you're now allowed to mount while Phase Diving, being granted a Phase-Lost Slateback when mounting on Phase Diving.
- What Lies Beyond: Increases the Reshii Wraps Reshii Wraps's ilvl from 714 to 720.
You can now see Phase-Lost Exchequer treasure chests in the world while Phase Diving.
- Regalia of the Reshii: Increases the Reshii Wraps Reshii Wraps's ilvl from 720 to 730.
Earn the achievement Power of the Reshii Power of the Reshii, unlocking the appearances of the Reshii Hood Reshii Hood and Reshii Mantle Reshii Mantle, a Helm and Shoulder transmog that matches the Reshii Wraps.
Choosing a Secondary Stat for Your Reshii Wraps
When unlocking your Reshii Wraps, you will be prompted to choose one of four Fibers, which will add a secondary stat to your cloak (these can also be purchased for 100 gold each):
- Chronomantic Fiber: Adds Haste as a Secondary Stat
- Dexterous Fiber: Adds Versatility as a Secondary Stat
- Energizing Fiber: Adds Mastery as a Secondary Stat
- Precise Fiber: Adds Critical Strike as a Secondary Stat
You can obtain higher-quality Fibers that will boost these secondary stats even further.
The recipes for the Epic-quality Fibers are unlocked at Renown level 5 with the K'aresh Trust. Once you obtain the recipe, you must submit a Tailoring Work Order with the following materials:
• 5x Adorning Ribbon
• 5x Exquisite Weavercloth Bolt
• 2x Gleaming Shard
Reshii Wraps Impact on Meta
The Reshii Wraps will directly impact the meta for Raiding, Mythic+, and PvP. Not only will the item level be higher than any Myth-Track pieces (Myth gear maxes out at 723 in Season 3) once it is fully upgraded, but the unique powers and stat profile will blow any other cloaks out of the water.
Top players will be obtaining the Epic-quality Fibers during week one which is going to provide a significant power spike during the first week of the Race to World First.
It is a near certainty that the Reshii Wraps will be worn by every player in end game content until Season 4 comes out. Be sure to get your hands on the Reshii Wraps as soon as possible and upgrade them weekly to ensure you can top the charts with the best players in the world.