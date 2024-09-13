Esports illustrated

Can a WoW Pro Lead These Streamers Through a Heroic Raid?

Raid lead and guild master of Team Liquid WoW is gathering a bunch of content creator friends to tackle the new Nerub'ar Palace raid!

Ben Fitzsimmons

World of Warcraft: The War Within released has been out for a few weeks now. Players have been hard at work leveling characters up to the new maximum of 80 and getting the best gear they can before season 1 begins.

After a few weeks of leveling and running heroic dungeons, players can now enter the brand new raid Nerub'Ar Palace on Normal and Heroic difficulties. There's always a ton of excitement around the release of a new raid in World of Warcraft. Content creators get a ton of new topics for video/stream ideas and the Race To World's First is right around the corner.

Related Article: How To Get Alunira In World of Warcraft: The War Within

Liquid Max Is Hosting A Noob Raid

Raid leader and guild master of Team Liquid World of Warcraft (formerly known as Limit), is putting together a run of Nerub'Ar Palace with a bunch of different content creators. This includes Toast, Scarra, Bnana, Imaqtpie, and many, many more.

Full Streamer list:

  • Disguised Toast
  • Sykkuno
  • Masayoshi
  • Seanic
  • Sydeon
  • EmilyWang
  • Scarra
  • Shiphtur
  • Bnans
  • Sarthe
  • PeterPark
  • Crixvibez
  • Rayditz
  • Imaqtpie
  • StarSmitten
  • Mendo
  • Hyoon

The event will take place on September 13 from 7 to 11 pm PT. These are not all WoW creators, hence the "Noob Raid" title. It'll be interesting to see how much having one of the best raid leaders in the world makes a difference in a raid group comprised mostly of people who either don't play the game at all or play it very casually.

Published
Ben Fitzsimmons

BEN FITZSIMMONS

Home/WoW