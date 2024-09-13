Can a WoW Pro Lead These Streamers Through a Heroic Raid?
World of Warcraft: The War Within released has been out for a few weeks now. Players have been hard at work leveling characters up to the new maximum of 80 and getting the best gear they can before season 1 begins.
After a few weeks of leveling and running heroic dungeons, players can now enter the brand new raid Nerub'Ar Palace on Normal and Heroic difficulties. There's always a ton of excitement around the release of a new raid in World of Warcraft. Content creators get a ton of new topics for video/stream ideas and the Race To World's First is right around the corner.
Liquid Max Is Hosting A Noob Raid
Raid leader and guild master of Team Liquid World of Warcraft (formerly known as Limit), is putting together a run of Nerub'Ar Palace with a bunch of different content creators. This includes Toast, Scarra, Bnana, Imaqtpie, and many, many more.
Full Streamer list:
- Disguised Toast
- Sykkuno
- Masayoshi
- Seanic
- Sydeon
- EmilyWang
- Scarra
- Shiphtur
- Bnans
- Sarthe
- PeterPark
- Crixvibez
- Rayditz
- Imaqtpie
- StarSmitten
- Mendo
- Hyoon
The event will take place on September 13 from 7 to 11 pm PT. These are not all WoW creators, hence the "Noob Raid" title. It'll be interesting to see how much having one of the best raid leaders in the world makes a difference in a raid group comprised mostly of people who either don't play the game at all or play it very casually.