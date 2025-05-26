Major Class Tuning Coming May 27th - WoW Patch 11.1.5
- Many under-performing specs are seeing huge buffs on the May 27 reset
- How will this class tuning impact end-game and esports content in World of Warcraft?
This upcoming week in World of Warcraft brings a brand new slate of class tuning as Blizzard aims to retain balance between classes following the Turbo Boost and Horrific Visions updates. Community Manager Kaivax has given us an early look at the class tuning that will go live during the week of May 27th that aims to "monitor class balance and make adjustments to specializations that over-and under-perform in group content and in PvP."
Most of the tuning seems to be geared towards the "under-performing specs" as many of them are seeing substantial buffs. There isn't anything game-breaking coming with this tuning, mostly quality of life improvements for players trying to progress with one of these non-meta specs. Let's take a look at what class tuning we can expect following each region's scheduled reset.
Related Article: Horrific Visions Return - Full Guide for WoW Patch 11.1.5 Phase 2
WoW Weekly Reset Schedule May 27
US & OCE Region
- 5/27/2025 @ 8:00 AM PDT
EU Region
- 5/27/2025 @ 9:00 PM PDT
PvE-Specific Class Tuning May 27th
Below are the full PvE class tuning notes from Kaivax's post on the Blizzard forums:
Augmentation Evoker
- Nerub-ar Palace 2-piece class set increases Upheaval damage by 15% (was 30%) and Eruption damage by 15% per stack (was 30%).
- Developers’ notes: With recent buffs to Augmentation’s personal damage, this older class set became stronger than intended.
Preservation Evoker
- Healing of all spells and abilities increased by 4%.
- Living Flame healing increased by 30%.
- Spiritbloom healing increased by 20%.
- Echo’s base healing increased by 100%. This only affects the raw healing, not how strong copied spells are.
Survival Hunter
- Explosive Shot damage increased by 15%.
- Fury of the Eagle damage increased by 25%.
Frost Mage
- All damage dealt increased by 3%. Does not affect PvP.
Holy Paladin
- Lightsmith: Blessing of the Forge healing increased by 15%.
- Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil healing increased by 20%.
Shadow Priest
- Psychic Link now causes direct damage to inflict 35% of damage dealt to targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 30%).
- Halo damage increased by 30%.
- Voidweaver: Entropic Rift damage increased by 12%.
Subtlety Rogue
- All damage increased by 5%.
Restoration Shaman
- Farseer: Elemental Reverb now increases Riptide healing by 20% (was 10%).
- Farseer: Maelstrom Supremacy now increases the healing of Healing Wave, Healing Surge, Wellspring, Downpour, and Chain Heal by 25% (was 15%).
- Farseer: Offering from Beyond now reduces the cooldown of Riptide by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).
- Farseer: Primordial Capacity now increases maximum mana by 10% (was 5%).
- Farseer: Hydrobubble absorption increased by 25%.
- Farseer: Hydrobubble now lasts for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Destruction Warlock
- Diabolist: Ruination damage increased 35%.
- Diabolist: Wicked Cleave damage increased 15%.
- Diabolist: Chaos Salvo damage increased 15%.
- Diabolist: Felseeker damage increased 15%.
- Diabolist: Gloom of Nathreza now causes enemies marked by your Havoc to take 7% increased damage from your single target spells (was 5%).
Arms Warrior
- Whirlwind damage increased by 100%.
Fury Warrior
- Whirlwind damage increased by 120%.
- Thunder Clap damage increased by 25%.
- Odyn’s Fury damage increased by 30%.
- Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast damage increased by 25%.
Related Article: How to Buy Mythic Gear With Dinars in WoW Patch 11.1.5
Which PvE Tuning Changes Will Impact WoW Esports the Most?
Preservation Evoker
As the least-utilized healing spec in the game (for PvE and PvP), it is nice to see Preservation Evokers getting a 4% buff to all abilities and major buffs to individuals. This will not be a big enough boost to make them a top healing spec, but it will be a nice boost for those progressing Preservation this patch.
Shadow Priest
With the buffs to Psychic Link, Halo and Entropic Rift, Shadow Priests should see their DPS numbers improve throughout the rest of this patch. Shadow Priest is another one of the least utilized specs in Mythic +, according to Raider.IO, so it is nice to see them getting some love.
Frost Mage
Frost Mages need all the help they can get as they are currently the class with the lowest damage output in the game. The 3% bump to all damage is a good start, but they certainly need to see more impactful changes if they are to become a viable option in 11.1.
Fury Warrior
The gap between Fury Warriors and Arms Warriors should be much narrower now after Fury gets buffs to Whirlwind, Thunder Clap, Odyn's Fury, and Thunder Blast. We've seen Noxiv reach Sunday in the MDI with a Fury Warrior main and these changes may inspire others to grind Fury as well.
Related Article: How to Sign Up for the Mists of Pandaria Classic Beta
PvP-Specific Class Tuning May 27th
Below are the full PvP class tuning notes from Kaivax's post on the Blizzard forums:
Balance Druid
- Wrath damage increased by 15%.
- Keeper of the Grove: Blooming Infusion now increases the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 25% (was 100%).
Restoration Druid
- Keeper of the Grove: Blooming Infusion now increases the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 25% (was 100%).
Frost Death Knight
- Frost Strike damage increased by 12%.
- Obliterate damage increased by 12%.
Unholy Death Knight
- Magus of the Dead’s Shadow Bolt damage is no longer reduced by 50% .
- Festering Strike damage increased by 100% .
All Death Knights
- Improved Death Strike is no longer reduced by 50%.
Frost Mage
- Frostfire: Overpowered Barrier now causes Blazing Barrier to reflect 40% of damage absorbed (was 60%).
Fire Mage
- Overpowered Barrier now causes Blazing Barrier to reflect 40% of damage absorbed (was 60%).
- Pyroblast damage increased by 20%.
- Fire Blast damage increased by 15%.
- Fireball damage increased by 15%.
- Scorch damage increased by 15%.
- Frostfire: Isothermic Core now causes Meteor to call down a Comet Storm at 200% effectiveness (was 250%).
- Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 15%.
Discipline Priest
- Power Word: Radiance healing is no longer reduced by 10%.
- Ultimate Penitence damage and healing increased by 35%.
Outlaw Rogue
- Combat Stamina now increases Stamina by 18% (was 12%).
Restoration Shaman
- Earth Shield healing increased by 20%.
- Earthliving Weapon healing increased by 20%.
- Healing Rain healing increased by 15%.
- Totemic: Surging Totem healing increased by 15%.
- Totemic: Lively Totems now casts a free Chain Heal at 150% effectiveness (was 100%).
All Warlocks
- Demon Skin’s armor increase is now 30% more effective.
Arms Warrior
- Execute damage reduced by 15%.
- Rend damage increased by 15%.
Which PvP Tuning Changes Will Impact WoW Esports the Most?
Arms Warrior
Arms Warrior is clearly a top PvP spec right now, which is why we are seeing the nerf to Execute. However, this shouldn't be enough to knock them down from the top as a DPS spec, so expect to see them still holding strong at the top.
Discipline Priest
The buffs to Power Word: Radiance and Ultimate Penitence should give Discipline a nice healing boost. However, I don't expect this to propel them above Holy Priest as the best PvP healer in 11.1.5.
Fire Mage
Fire Mages saw huge damage increases to major damage dealers like Pyroblast, Fireball, Fire Blast, and Scorch. As one of the worst PvP DPS specs, this should help their damage profile significantly.