A WoW Player Has Already Reached Level 80 in The War Within.... 17 Times
World of Warcraft players are already reaching Level 80 in The War Within expansion.
The War Within is officially coming out August 26 but some players had early access by pre-ordering the Epic Edition. This let some fans start playing on August 22.
For those passionate World of Warcraft fans, The War Within has now been available for a day. This isn't long but some players have already managed to reach Level 80 multiple times.
WoW Community Shocked at Players Reaching Level 80 on Day 1
World of Warcraft content creator and world-first raider Meeres is known for competing in the Race to World First in World of Warcraft. The German player tweeted on August 23 that he'd managed to get 17 characters to Level 80 since The War Within launched.
World of Warcraft players reacted with horror. A lot of players wondered how it was even possible to get even one character to Level 80 in under a day, let alone 17. Some accused him of being unemployed and having no life, but fans came to his defense, questioning if some of the replies knew who Meeres even is — the man's job is World of Warcraft, including competing, grinding, streaming, coaching, and creating guides.
Even though Meeres' life sort of does revolve around World of Warcraft, the amount of skill, speed, and dedication it takes to get 17 characters to Level 80 in under a day is still quite insane.
Expect a YouTube video showing the highlights of this crazy feat. For now, his incredible record is still very much a mystery. During the beta, other WoW players reached Level 80 but it took quite a long time just to do that once. Since then, some YouTubers have found a way to max out a single character in four hours.
It will be interesting to see how Meeres reached Level 80 so many times so quickly.