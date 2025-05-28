Mists of Pandaria Classic Release Date Announced – Earn a FREE Mount During Pre-Patch
- Mists of Pandaria Classic launches on July 21 with the Pre Patch beginning the week of July 1
- Learn how to earn a FREE Mount by participating in the Pandaren starting zone
Earlier today, Blizzard announced an official release date for Mists of Pandaria Classic, the latest expansion coming to World of Warcraft Classic. As one of the most iconic World of Warcraft expansions, Mists introduced many features and systems that are still relevant in the game today. Let’s take a look at the announced release date for Mists of Pandaria Classic and how you can get involved in this expansion.
Mists of Pandaria Classic Release Date
The release date for Mists of Pandaria Classic is set for July 21, 2025. This comes just shy of 13 years following the release of the original expansion in September of 2012. The server downtime has not yet been announced, but we expect the bulk of server maintenance to be completed prior to the Pre-Patch release earlier in the month.
When Does the Mists of Pandaria Classic Pre Patch Start?
Beginning the week of July 1, the Mists of Pandaria Pre Patch will allow players to experience many of the expansion’s features early to prepare for the full launch. Here is the full list of features available in the Pre Patch from the World of Warcraft Update Notes:
- New Playable Race: With the release of the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch, set out as a member of the enigmatic Pandaren and join the ranks of either the Horde or Alliance as you enter the conflict brewing on Pandaria's shores
- New Class: Learn the mystic powers of the Monk—destroy foes with the Windwalker's devastating attacks, replenish allies with the Mistweaver's spiritual energies, and shrug off enormous damage with the Brewmaster's unyielding strength
- Revamped Classes: All classes have been updated with a new talent system, improved abilities, and spells
- AOE Looting: Loot all nearby enemies at once, streamlining the loot process
- World Event: Attack on Theramore Isle: Join the battle and take part in the Theramore’s Fall scenario, detailing events leading up to the expansion's launch
- Pet Battles: Dust off your vanity pet collection and prepare them for new tactical mini-game battles. Need pets? Adopt, don’t shop—tame a slew of new and interesting critters while on your adventures in Pandaria
Earn the Free Sage Serpent Mount in Mists of Pandaria Classic
By participating in the Mists of Pandaria Classic expansion, all players have the opportunity to earn a free mount during the month of July. This free mount, the Sage Serpent is a recolor of the highly sought after Astral Cloud Serpent that drops from Elegon in the Mogu’shan Vaults Raid.
The requirements to obtain this mount are straightforward and easily completed by anyone. You need to create a Pandaren character within Mists of Pandaria Classic and complete the Pandaren starting experience, including choosing to side with either the Horde or Alliance. Once this is completed, the mount will be delivered to your Collection in Retail WoW. You must complete the starter zone by July 30th in order to receive this mount.
What to Expect in Mists of Pandaria Classic
When the full expansion goes live on July 21, all Mists of Pandaria content will become available for all players to experience. Below is a list from the World of Warcraft Content Notes detailing all of the content that will be available upon the full release on July 21:
- New Level Cap and Talent Trees: The level cap will be increased to 90 for all characters. Each Spec will have a new reworked talent tree to unlock and customize
- All Pandaria Zones: The Wandering Isle (Levels 1–10), The Jade Forest (Levels 85–86), Valley of the Four Winds (Levels 86–87), Krasarang Wilds (Levels 86–87), Kun-Lai Summit (Levels 87–88), Townlong Steppes (Levels 88–89), Dread Wastes (Levels 89–90), Vale of Eternal Blossoms (Level 90)
- New Dungeons and Raids: Six standard Dungeons, four Heroic Dungeons, and three Raids will be available in Pandaria
- New PvP Arena and Two New Battlegrounds: Become available when PvP Season 12 begins on the week following the expansion launch
- Sunsong Ranch: Start earning reputation with the Tillers in the Valley of the Four Winds to unlock your own farm where you can plant and harvest crops
- Scenarios: Join a new queueable “micro-dungeon” that takes players through a three-player PvE scenario
- Challenge Mode Dungeons: Earn increased rewards by taking on the new MoP Dungeons under a specified time limit
Impacts on WoW Esports
The Mists of Pandaria Classic expansion will dramatically shake up end-game content in WoW Classic. The introduction of the Monk Class will have the most profound impact for raiding and PvP. In the original Retail expansion, Brewmaster and Windwalker were overpowered at times for raiding and PvP. When the Pre Patch goes live on July 1, we will see full testing coming through post-patch and the new metas will be quickly found. Regardless of their initial sim testing, we expect all three Monk Specs to have a significant impact on raiding and PvP in Mists of Pandaria Classic.
We may see Challenge Mode Dungeons arise as a more reliable form of end-game content during MoP Classic. Challenge Mode Dungeons were the precursor to what Mythic+ Dungeons have become today. As a way to build on the success of Mythic+, will Blizzard give greater incentives for players to take part in Challenge Mode Dungeons in MoP Classic?