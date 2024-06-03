WoW MoP Remix — Fastest Way to Farm Bronze
In MoP remix, bronze is the name of the game. You need bronze to upgrade your gear and you need bronze to buy literally everything, including all the juicy cosmetics and mounts you definitely want.
The good thing is that you get bronze from basically everything — killing mobs, doing quests, doing dungeons, raids, etc. You can scrap gear and gems you don't need to get bronze as well. This means you can play virtually any way you want and you'll make progress towards obtaining all the bronze you need. Of course, though, there are more efficient ways to grind out all the bronze you'll need.
Daily Tasks
There are a wide variety of daily quests you can do in MoP Remix that will net you a decent amount of bronze. Blizzard recently buffed each of the Bronze Caches to grant more bronze. With these buffs in place, you can now get a few thousand bronze easily every day by running a daily dungeon, heroic dungeon, scenario, heroic scenario,
There are four tiers of bronze caches. There are Minor (uncommon quality), Lesser (rare quality), regular (just called 'Bronze Cache' and epic quality), and Greater (legendary quality). Higher tier content on higher level characters will reward higher tier bronze caches and thus more bronze. Doing the daily tasks that reward the bronze caches are a great way to farm bronze each day with minimal effort.
Benefiting From Frog-gate
Players are always going to try to get an upperhand in any way they can. This includes a random limited mode meant to be just for laidback fun and collecting cosmetics. Around the beginning of MoP remix, players realized they could go to the infamous frog island, to farm insane amounts of bronze and threads to upgrade their cloaks to absurd levels.
Blizzard viewed this as exploiting and players who didn't do it were complaining about it being unfair (it was), and as a result Blizzard gave very minor punishments to those who did the frog farming. To compensate those who didn't, Blizzard added one time (per character) quests that reward a free 40,000 bronze. All you need to do is go to the infinite Bazaar at level 70 and turn in the quests and boom, a free 40,000 bronze.
It's worth reiterating, this is per character and regardless of if the character was already made. A core reason people want to play MoP remix is to level alts for the The War Within, if you're one of those people, just leveling characters to 70 will net you a flat 40,000 bronze on top of all the bronze you got along the way from questing, killing mobs, and doing the dailies mentioned above.
If you're not interested in doing endgame content in MoP remix and just want to level some alts for The War Within while collecting a bunch of mounts and transmogs, leveling a character to 70, then just making a new character and doing it again is a great way to farm bronze. Also, remember that you'll gain an experience earned buff for your cloak as you level. This means this method of farming bronze only gets faster and faster as you do it more because the more characters you're leveling to 70, the higher that experience boost on your cloak will get.