How to Earn Every Mountain Dew x World of Warcraft Reward
Fans of Mountain Dew and World of Warcraft have a lot to look forward to as drinking Dew can unlock a series of cosmetics. You get these cosmetics by redeeming a 10-digit code included with the purchase of select Mountain Dew, Doritos, and Rockstar Energy drinks.
There are a lot of different rewards to unlock, and if you want them all you'll need to buy a lot of these products. The promotion runs from now until January 31, so don't feel like you need to stock up on Dew immediately.
All World of Warcraft Rewards From Mountain Dew Promotion
There are rewards for The Elder Scrolls Online, Madden, Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, and more, but we're just going to focus on the WoW offerings. If you plan any of those other games, you'll need to spend even more on Doritos and Mountain Dew.
- Bot Wrangler's Violet Apron (300 points)
- Bot Wrangler's Crimson Apron (300 points)
- Bot Wrangler's Belt (300 points)
- Chillbot 9000 (400 points)
- Thrillbot 9000 (400 points)
- Lil' Ragnaros (400 points)
- Hateforged Blaze cycle (600 points)
It costs a total of 2,700 points to get all of the WoW cosmetics, and you can add an additional 4,000 points on top of that for a copy of The War Within if you haven't already purchased it. You might be wondering how much you have to buy to get all these points, and we have you covered.
How to Redeem Points for World of Warcraft Mountain Dew Promotion
Not every product rewards the same number of points, and if you're looking for the easiest way to stockpile the most points at once, it means you have to buy the most expensive products. A case of Mountain Dew is worth more than an individual bottle, for example. Here's the full breakdown of the participating products and how many points you get for them.
- DORITOS NACHO CHEESE (2.75oz) 100
- DORITOS COOL RANCH (2.75oz) 100
- DORITOS SWEET & TANGY BBQ (2.75oz) 100
- MTN DEW ORIGINAL (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW ORIGINAL (12pk) 500
- MTN DEW ORIGINAL (15pk) 500
- MTN DEW ORIGINAL (24pk) 1000
- DIET MTN DEW (20oz) 100
- DIET MTN DEW (12pk) 500
- DIET MTN DEW (15pk) 500
- DIET MTN DEW (24pk) 1000
- MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (12pk) 500
- MTN DEW CODE RED (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW MAJOR MELON (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW SPARK (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW VOLTAGE (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR BAJA BLAST (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW LIVE WIRE (20oz) 100
- MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER (20oz) (Circle K) 200
- MTN DEW OVERDRIVE (20oz) (Casey's) 200
- MTN DEW MAUI BURST (20oz) (Dollar General) 200
- MTN DEW FROSTBITE (20oz) (Walmart) 200
- MTN DEW GAME FUEL Citrus Cherry (20oz) 200
- MTN DEW GAME FUEL Citrus Cherry (12pk) 1000
- MTN DEW GAME FUEL Citrus Blackberry (20oz) 200
- MTN DEW GAME FUEL Citrus Blackberry (12pk) 1000
- SODASTREAM MTN DEW DRINK MIX (4pk) 400
- SODASTREAM DIET MTN DEW DRINK MIX (4pk) 400
- SODASTREAM MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR DRINK MIX (4pk) 400
- ROCKSTAR Original (16oz) 100
- ROCKSTAR Sugar Free (16oz) 100
- ROCKSTAR PUNCHED Fruit Punch (16oz) 100
- ROCKSTAR Pure Zero Silver Ice (16oz) 100
- ROCKSTAR RECOVERY Orangeade (16oz) 200
- ROCKSTAR RECOVERY Lemonade (16oz) 200
What this shows is buying three 24-packs of Mountain Dew is enough to unlock all of the cosmetics if you're interested in doing so. Of course, that means you have 72 cans to get through, so it's really up to you if that's worth it.
How to Redeem the Mountain Dew Codes
Once you buy the product, the hard part is over. From there, you have to locate the 10-digit reward code and redeem it on the Mountain Dew website.
The whole process is simple enough as all you have to do is create an account and redeem your code. On the website, you can also go through the list of prizes and pick up some of the other things that might catch your eye. You can grab a month subscription to Xbox Game Pass or enter a sweepstakes for an MSI & Xbox PC gaming bundle.
Many of the products have already sold out, like the Xbox gift cards, but the site promises to release more when they become available. It doesn't seem like the WoW cosmetics have any sort of limit, so those will likely be available all the way up to the end of the event. You can redeem five Mountain Dew, five Rockstar, and five Doritos codes per day.