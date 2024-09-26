The War Within — All Rewards in the October Trading Post
One of World of Warcraft's most interesting and controversial additions in recent years has been its trading post. A shop filled with potential rewards using a currency (mostly) earned by playing the game that rotates every month.
It's got FOMO, it's got the potential to be monetized in a predatory way, and it has all the things WoW players hold dear in the form of mounts, armor transmogs, weapon transmogs, toys, and battle pets. What could go wrong?
Overall, it's been a decent success. There have been a few hiccups with the way they've monetized the currency here and there with select bundles, but overall not too many problems. Let's take a look at what's going to be coming to the trading post in October 2024.
What Are The October Trading Post Rewards?
The headliner of the rewards is going to be the bonus reward for the month which is the Depthstalker mount. This mount is a reskin of an annoying and semi-hard to obtain mount from Shadowlands called Hirukon.
There's also the Hand of Reshkigaal mount which is a reskin of a few different Shadowlands mounts inspired by The Maw/Korthia. There's a shalewing battle pet and some harvester golem weapon transmog. There's also a harvester golem transmog armor set called "Ragged Harvest Golem."
The harvest golems are an iconic mob in World of Warcraft, mostly due to them being formidable enemies in Westfall, the second zone that most WoW players encountered back in vanilla so getting a good transmog set inspired by it is actually a great decision by Blizzard. It captures the spooky vibe players would expect from October and also leans into nostalgia which game developers love doing whenever they can.
Rewards include:
- Hand of Reshkigaal mount
- Soot-Stained Shalewing pet
- Ugly Black Boots transmog
- Ragged Harvest Golen transmog
- Feathered Bow of the Night transmog
- Harvester's Claw transmog
- Depthstalker skyriding mount
To view what more of the rewards look like, check out this thread on Twitter from the official World of Warcraft account: