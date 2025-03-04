WoW Patch 11.1: Biggest Mythic+ & PvP Winners and Losers in Season 2
- Patch 11.1 is bringing major buffs for Affliction Warlock, Fire Mage, and Holy Priest
- Drastic changes to Enhancement Shaman following initial patch testing... are they still viable?
- Find out what huge class changes will cause meta shifts for Mythic+ and PvP in Season 2
Patch 11.1 of World of Warcraft debuts fully on March 4th, marking the start of The War Within -Season 2. These patch updates released by Blizzard detail the various class adjustments that will be impacting the Mythic+ and PvE end-game metas. After initial testing in the pre-patch, Blizzard announced additional adjustments that needed to be made to further balance these changes, completely shocking the meta just days before the full release. We'll take a look at some of the classes that will see their performance impacted heavily by these changes and how they will fare in the new metas.
Biggest Winners: Specs Rising in Power in Patch 11.1
1. Affliction Warlock
Affliction Warlocks saw some major changes that will greatly improve its utility in both Mythic+ and PvP. Summon Darkglare received a large damage increase that will be substantial in both metas. They are getting a full rework to Soul Rot, which will now heal the caster for 50% of the damage dealt, eliminating the need to cast Drain Life during their Soul Rot period and allowing them to retain their full damage burst window.
Affliction also saw overall damage increases (non-PvP) to Focused Malignancy, Unstable Affliction, Shadow Bolt, and Drain Soul. All of these changes should drastically increase Affliction's usage in all end-game metas and make it a solid pick moving forward in Patch 11.1.
2. Holy Priest
A total reworking of the talent tree is the main reason the Holy Priest is a big winner in Patch 11.1. The Divine Hymn talent is becoming a Specialization talent, changing from a PvP that allows for Holy Priests to choose an additional PvP talent. They are receiving an array of new talents along with adjustments to existing ones, which reduce cooldowns for major abilities and simplify CDs available in battle. Holy Priest seems to be one of the top picks in the PvP meta as Season 2 gets underway.
3. Fire Mage
Fire Mages have been widely regarded as one of the top DPS specs heading into Patch 11.1, and for good reason. The tier set they will be getting in Season 2 will be monumental in improving their DPS and slotting them as a top pick PvE content. They are also receiving blanket damage increases to Pyroblast, Flamestrike, and Unleashed Inferno among several other abilities. Fire Mages look to be a top pick for most high-end teams for Season 2.
4. Vengeance Demon Hunter
Vengeance Demon Hunters are seeing a 20% increase in all damage done heading into Season 2. This is done in an effort by Blizzard to allow tank DPS to keep pace with traditional DPS specs which is only going to benefit Vengeance who is already one of the best damage dealing tank specs. Additional ability improvements and talent tree adjustments should put Vengeance in an even better spot to remain durable during encounters and keep it as a top pick in Season 2.
This week's Race to World First will give us an early look at just how strong these specs have become. While not a direct comparison to WoW's more active esports modes (M+ and PVP), the competition pits some of the best players in the world against each other in a grueling competition. When every bit of DPS matters, guilds like Echo and Team Liquid have to bring the best specs they possibly can. If these specs still don't make the cut, it could cause M+ teams to re-evaluate their choices.
Biggest Losers: Specs Falling Off in Patch 11.1
5. Enhancement Shaman
Enhancement Shaman was looking like the top melee DPS class during initial testing of Patch 11.1. However, as per Blizzard's most recent patch notes, they are significantly nerfing Enhancement's 4-piece set bonus making the spec look much less appealing. As the season begins, this nerf may not as impactful as anticipated and the Enhancement Shaman could emerge as one of the best DPS picks due to their group utility. However, it seems there are better Melee DPS options to pick from at the moment.
6. Fury Warrior
Compared to the other melee specs, Fury Warriors didn't receive enough for them to jump to one of the top DPS specs. They received a damage reduction of 5% for all abilities, which isn't ideal on top of the minimal structural changes. Some damage buffs to certain abilities will be nice, but with their limited utility, Fury Warriors are going to be considered a loser at the launch of Patch 11.1.
7. Brewmaster Monk
Brewmaster Monk's patch notes looked like a typo at first glance with how few changes they are receiving in Season 2. They will be getting a 15% damage increase for all abilities, which will help but is not on par with the damage increases other tank specs are receiving. Some ability improvements will help with the spec's durability, but not enough to make a significant impact at the launch of Patch 11.1. Hopefully as the season begins, Brewmaster will have the opportunity to become a more impactful piece of the PvE meta.
8. Elemental Shaman (Partial Loser)
Elemental Shaman is not a complete Patch 11.1 loser because they will still be one of the most heavily utilized DPS specs in the game. However, it was announced in the class tuning updates that the new 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses are being heavily nerfed alongside Enhancement's.
This knocks it down a pillar or two in the upcoming meta and could certainly keep it from being the best ranged DPS spec heading into Season 2. This still isn't enough to qualify Elemental as a full "loser" since it still has the potential to be the best DPS spec in the game, but it puts Elemental well below what the early predictions had, particularly for the Race to World First and early M+ pushing.
While these predictions are highlighting the projected winners and losers of Patch 11.1 based on the patch notes released by Blizzard, we won't have any true data until the season officially begins, and the top players can engage in the new content. We will continue to analyze data from Raider.IO as well as PvP leaderboards to get a clear picture of what the top performing specs truly are. Stay tuned for our updates as we will continue to keep you prepared to optimize your version of end-game in Season 2 of The War Within.