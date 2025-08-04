WoW Patch 11.2 Launch Time, Servers, What to Do Week 1
- World of Warcraft Patch 11.2 is finally here and there is an enormous amount of new content to explore
- Do these tasks first to ensure you are fully prepared for the start of Season 3
The next major World of Warcraft patch is finally upon us, which means it's time to gear back up and jump straight into the sea of new content. Patch 11.2 will be the finale of The War Within expansion as Dimensius, the All-Devouring aims to destroy the ethereals, and Azeroth for good.
With every WoW patch, there is so much content being infused into the game making it tough to know what to prioritize in your limited playtime.
The new season: Ghosts of K'aresh, is bringing us a brand new raid tier, a brand new mythic+ rotation, new campaign chapters, upgradable cloaks, and brand new interactable system that will change the way you interact with the world.
Luckily, during the first week of the patch, you have a chance to jump into the new world content before the season actually begins, giving you a great foundation when the season starts. Let's look at exactly what you should be prioritizing during the first week of Patch 11.2 and how it will set you up for the start of Season 3.
Related Article: You Can Watch the WoW Race to World First on Roku Next Patch
When Does Patch 11.2 Begin?
Patch 11.2 will begin after the weekly reset which varies per region. Here is the weekly reset time per region:
US Servers
- West Coast US (PDT): August 5 at 8:00 AM
- Mountain US (MDT): August 5 at 9:00 AM
- Central US (CDT): August 5 at 10:00 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): August 5 at 11:00 AM
EU Servers
- United Kingdom (BST): August 6 at 5:00 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 6 at 6:00 AM
- Eastern Europe (EEST): August 6 at 7:00 AM
On major patch days, Blizzard normally takes an extended period to complete the weekly reset. Due to this, there is a high probability these times will be delayed by a few hours which will delay the start of Patch 11.2.
When Does WoW Season 3 Begin?
Season 3 begins on the second week of Patch 11.2 at the following times per region:
US Servers
- West Coast US (PDT): August 12 at 8:00 AM
- Mountain US (MDT): August 12 at 9:00 AM
- Central US (CDT): August 12 at 10:00 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): August 12 at 11:00 AM
EU Servers
- United Kingdom (BST): August 13 at 5:00 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 13 at 6:00 AM
- Eastern Europe (EEST): August 13 at 7:00 AM
The start of Season 3 will mark the beginning of The Race to World First, WoW's most prestigious competition. In addition, all other forms of end-game content will open up including Mythic+ Dungeons and the new PvP season.
Stay tuned as Echo and Team Liquid prepare to face off in the finale of The War Within saga.
What to Do During 11.2 Patch Week
There is an enormous amount of content being added to the game on August 5th which makes it really tough to know how to approach it all.
Here, we have put together a simplified list that shows you exactly what your priorities should be during week one:
1. Complete Campaign Chapters 1-3
The first thing you should do when logging on is jumping straight into the brand new Campaign Chapters that are available. Chapters 1-3 will be available during the first week of Patch 11.2.
These are not just story quests, they unlock necessary features that you will need to participate in end-game content for the rest of the patch. Completing the third chapter of the campaign will reward you with the new powerful artifact cloak: Reshii Wraps.
This cloak has its own upgradable talent tree that you will progress throughout Season 3. In addition, this cloak unlocks the new mechanic that is pivotal during Patch 11.2: phase diving.
Phase diving will allow you to enter into a different plane of reality, revealing hidden chests, enemies and objectives needed to progress through content.
2. Run Heroic and Mythic 0 Dungeons
During the first week of Patch 11.2, you can run Heroic and Mythic 0-level dungeons, which can provide you with some powerful loot before the season begins.
Mythic 0 dungeons will drop level 681 Champion-Track gear, which is nearly equivalent to fully upgraded Myth-Track gear from the previous season.
Each Mythic 0 dungeon can be looted once per week, per character which means you can get a solid chunk of gear as a foundation for the start of Season 3.
This Champion-Track gear can be upgraded all the way to item level 704 which will be powerful enough to participate in the Heroic raid tier.
3. Progress to Tier 11 Delves
Delves are a great way to farm Gilded Crests early in the season. While Bountiful Delves won't be available until the start of Season 3, it is crucial to progress through Delves during the first week of the patch.
You must progress back through to Tier 11 Delves once Patch 11.2 goes live which could really delay your loot farming if you don't prepare early.
Progress through every Delve tier up to Tier 11 during the first week of Patch 11.2 to make sure you are ready to run Tier 11 Bountiful Delves once Season 3 begins.
4. Kill the Brand New World Boss
As with Seasons 1 and 2, there is a brand new world boss available to take down in Patch 11.2. Reshanor, The Untethered is located in the middle of the new zone: Karesh and is a great way to gain some early loot.
Reshanor can be taken down with a large group which means this encounter should be easy on week one.
You will receive one guaranteed piece of Warbound Champion-Track gear from taking down Reshanor which will give you a significant power boost before Season 3 begins.
Reshanor can be killed once per week per character which means you can run all of your alts through this encounter and gain a solid stack of Warbound gear.
Related Article: New Leaks Tease World of Warcraft Legion Remix Coming This Year
5. Complete World Quests in K'aresh
World quests will be a great way to begin farming Valorstones, Weathered Harbinger Crests, and reputation with the brand new faction: The K'aresh Trust, an important part of the new Eco Dome system.
In addition, world quests can drop ethereal strands which are used to upgrade your Reshii Wraps cloak.